4 times BTS proved they have the Midas touch

BTS can sell out any product just by using it or talking about it once. All they need to do is be spotted with the item, and ARMYs will then take it upon themselves to figure out how they too can own it. Their brand power skyrockets the demand for any product, which explains why most products want BTS to endorse them.

The pop giants are well aware of their immense sway, and to that end, try their best to be as discerning as possible when choosing brands to endorse. They have also tried to be secretive about brands they like to use, fearing that they might not be able to get their hands on it anymore, owing to their Midas touch, which can send products flying off the shelves at a moment's notice.

BTS' golden touch: 4 items that the K-pop group instantly sold out

1) Lemon-flavored Kombucha

zara⁷ ⇄ @ETRNALGOO jungkook during the sold out kombucha situation is all i ever think about

jungkook during the sold out kombucha situation is all i ever think abouthttps://t.co/lDY3DXitge

Jungkook had expressed his love for lemon-flavored Kombucha on his solo VLive broadcast, after he was spotted drinking the lemon drink on multiple occasions. And while that should have been the end of the conversation, Jungkook soon had to return to VLive to have another serious chat with his fans.

It so happened that ARMYs in South Korea bought out all the lemon-flavored Kombucha they could find in stores, leaving the product mostly sold-out, with Jungkook being able to procure only a mere two packs for himself. During the VLive, he looked pouty and mockingly scolded ARMYs for being faster than him.

The brand thanked Jungkook, mentioning that after his VLive, more than a month’s worth of supplies were sold out in just three days.

2) Paint Palette Brooch

Kate Rowland @helloiamkathryn Found out! A member of BTS wore one of my little paint palettes! Found out! A member of BTS wore one of my little paint palettes! https://t.co/R7AChVoKGb

BTS members are often dubbed as the sold-out kings - a power which they have used to support independent or small businesses. For instance, V was spotted at the airport wearing a Paint Palette Brooch by one such independent artist.

As soon as ARMYs found out about the shop, they placed orders en masse, causing the brooch to sell out. The artist was so overwhelmed by the number of orders, that she had to stop taking orders for that particular brooch, and later expressed immense gratitude towards V and ARMYs for supporting her.

3) MapleStory bread

(slow) ◡̈ | 🃏 @verritaee K-Media reported that Jin collecting the Maple stickers is one of the factors why there's a thing called 'Maple Bread Craze'.



On the first day it was released, all 100,000 units were sold out. And since then a total of 50,000 units were sold out everyday. In particular, ++ K-Media reported that Jin collecting the Maple stickers is one of the factors why there's a thing called 'Maple Bread Craze'. On the first day it was released, all 100,000 units were sold out. And since then a total of 50,000 units were sold out everyday. In particular, ++ https://t.co/G9yNXWXQVD

Following the Pokémon bread hunt, a new bread trend has taken over South Korea. MapleStory, a popular game, released their character-based breads to be sold at the GS25 convenience stores in South Korea.

Jin, who is an avid player of the game and has designed a character for it, is well-known amongst MapleStory players and the game development team. Since he is such a big fan, he went out to buy the new bread and showed off his stash to ARMYs.

As expected, this led to fans rushing to the GS25 convenience stores and buying all the bread they could. The stores were already overwhelmed with orders but mentioned that after Jin’s post there was a surge in orders and that their daily stock was sold out every day.

4) Dying Young by Cho Yong-Hoon

🙅🏾‍♀️🌸 RM Updates & Archive 🐝🧈 #DonT #Butter @LemonamuRM



*Most profitable private national tv channel/3rd most watched tv network in the French-speaking world.

, which has been out of print for almost 20 years to bestseller status in South Korea was shown in M6*.*Most profitable private nationaltv channel/3rd most watched tv network in the French-speaking world. News about how #RM sent a book News about how #RM sent a book <Dying Young>, which has been out of print for almost 20 years to bestseller status in South Korea was shown in M6*.*Most profitable private national 🇫🇷 tv channel/3rd most watched tv network in the French-speaking world.https://t.co/JAXQy5mutz

The BTS Memories of 2020 DVD, has a scene of RM eating jjajjangmyeon. It is in this scene that ARMYs spotted a grey book on the table next to his food. Curious about what the avid reader was reading, fans soon figured out the book to be one by Cho Yong-hoon, titled Dying Young.

The book, which had been out of print for a decade, shot atop the best-seller list in a matter of days, selling it out on all offline and online platforms.

The demand was so great that the publishers decided to resurrect the book, printing additional copies for the first time in ten years. Hyoyeong Publishing also thanked RM and ARMYs for breathing life back into the book.

BTS' selling power is a testament to their unparalleled influence around the world. That, coupled with the strength of their fanbase, proves to be a formidable force when it comes to product popularity, explaining why the K-pop group is always in demand for brand endorsements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far