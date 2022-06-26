BLACKPINK’s Lisa reportedly purchased a private plane and invited BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum to travel to Paris

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum may be the newest friends in town! The three Korean stars are in Paris to attend CELINE’s ‘Men’s Paris Fashion Week’ together. They left for Paris on June 24 to attend the 'S/S 2023 Menswear Collection' by Celine, scheduled for June 26 at 9:30 CET.

The popular Korean stars traveled exclusively on a private plane as revealed by them on their Instagram stories and videos. While a section of fans had speculated that CELINE had sent the jet for their ambassadors, the speculation was soon quashed.

BLACKPINK's Lisa private plane mystery solved by plane engineer

A private plane engineer by the name of Josh Jung uploaded a photo of the plane's interior and tagged BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Fans wondered why Josh only tagged the LALISA hitmaker and not V and Park Bo-gum when all three of them were present on the plane.

An inquisitive fan messaged Josh Jung to ask about his Instagram story. Josh replied that he made the plane that Lisa bought. Fans were convinced that Lisa had either leased or bought a private plane.

It was revealed that Lisa invited BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum on the plane journey to Paris. BLINKs are wowed by Lisa’s kindness and generosity.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-Pop soloist to hit 500 million views with LALISA

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made YouTube history with the music video for her debut solo track LALISA surpassing 500 million views on YouTube in nine months. This is the fastest a music video by a female K-pop soloist has gained 500 million views.

Lisa originally released the music video for LALISA on September 10 at 1 pm KST, meaning that the song took just nine months, 14 days and 16 hours to reach the milestone.

Lisa previously hit the 500 million mark with her performance video for b-side track MONEY earlier this year as well.

Lisa achieved the 600 million mark on YouTube with the exclusive performance video for MONEY, making it the fastest K-Pop video by a female soloist to reach this mark.

Lisa’s debut album LALISA pays humble homage to her Thai roots and heritage and carries Lisa's signature style all over it.

YG Entertainment also took to their social media to thank fans, writing,

“#LISA 'LALISA' M/V HITS 500 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!”

Along with the caption, they also shared a scintillating poster featuring Lisa.

Park Bo-gum shows his kindness towards BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BTS’ V

It is no secret that Park Bo-gum and BTS’ V are close friends and recently, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum traveled to Paris together on a private plane reportedly brought by Lisa.

The stars are having the time of their lives in Paris, going sight-seeing and indulging in fun activities. However, Park Bo-gum is winning hearts for his kindness towards BTS’ V and BLACKPINK Lisa’s fans.

In multiple clips, Park Bo Gum receives letters on behalf of V and Lisa, making sure to give them to the idols. Fans were touched by his kind gesture, especially since the letters weren't exactly meant for him.

This is BTS V’s first official solo activity after Bangtan announced they will be taking a break from group activities. Fans are also anticipating his friendship with actor Park Bo-gum.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is attending the event as the brand’s global ambassador and is basking in the success of her recent solo ventures.

