BLACKPINK’s Lisa poses for a gorgeous selca with Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway

On June 7, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie taken with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Anne Hathaway on her Instagram. Now, this is the “multiverse of beauty” we totally approve of.

The three gorgeous and talented women gathered together in Paris for a BVLGARI event celebrating the launch of the luxury brand’s new jewelry collection Eden The Garden of Wonders.

In the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra, she lovingly embraces BLACKPINK’s Lisa as Anne Hathaway sweetly leans in for this iconic selca for the ages.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa looks absolutely stunning in a sparkling, fluorescent Pinkong FW22 Couture dress and a matching pencil skirt with a turquoise choker necklace, earrings and a watch.

Earlier in July 2020, the MONEY singer was chosen as an official ambassador for the luxury brand.

At the time, BVLGARI shared why they chose the DDU-DU DDU-DU singer as their brand ambassador:

“We chose Lisa to be our official brand ambassador because we believe her bold and unrivaled performances and her modern and trendy image as a fashion icon go well with our brand identity.”

Netizens were surprised to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa without her signature bangs. BLINKs are aware of Lisa’s love for her bangs, which she has sported since her elementary school days.

Earlier, during a guest appearance on JTBC's Knowing Brothers, Lisa revealed that it stressed her out to not have her signature bangs look.

She also stated that she would only consider getting rid of her bangs for an advertising deal if she were paid at least 10 billion Korean won.

Indian BLINKs were also most excited to see Lisa hanging out with Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway and hoped to see more interactions between them.

Check out some Indian BLINKs reactions below

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a smashing solo debut with LALISA

Lisa made a smashing solo debut with her self-titled EP LALISA with the accompanying eponymous title track. The single album also included the b-side track MONEY.

LALISA is a dynamic hip-hop track composed by 24, Bekuh BOOM, and Teddy Park, with lyrics written by Teddy and Bekuh BOOM.

The track, named after Lisa’s birth name, expresses the power of her name and pays homage to her Thai roots.

LALISA entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 84, and peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200, becoming Lisa's first top-ten hit on the chart.

Also, immediately upon its release on September 10, the official YouTube video received 73.6 million views within 24 hours, becoming the most-viewed music video in a single day from a soloist on the platform.

