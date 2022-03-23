Top 5 interesting facts about BLACKPINK's Lisa

The rise of BLACKPINK in the Western music industry has led to a lot of curiosity amongst fans about its members. The K-pop girl band was formed by South Korea's YG Entertainment and has been active since their debut in 2016.

Since their debut, Lisa has proved to be a force to be reckoned with, both within the team and in her solo ventures. She made her debut as a solo artist in 2021, and recently announced that she would release a collection with MAC Cosmetics called MAC x L.

Fun facts about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lalisa Manobal is a rapper, singer, and dancer in the group. (Image via Getty)

Lalisa Manobal (or Lisa) is one of BLACKPINK's youngest members. She is a fantastic dancer, rapper, and overall performer. Apart from being a musician, Lisa is also a top choice for many brand endorsements. Here are 5 interesting facts about Lisa.

1) She was YG Entertainment's first ethnically non-Korean trainee

kryz @Iisaslilacs Lisa performing eyes, nose, lips by Tablo and Taeyang during her trainee days, give it up for our best rapper! Lisa performing eyes, nose, lips by Tablo and Taeyang during her trainee days, give it up for our best rapper! https://t.co/25t9wLt19Y

In 2010, when she was 13, Lisa was the only one to pass YG Entertainment's audition in Thailand. She then came to Korea to become a trainee, becoming the first non-Korean individual to do so. When BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, the Thai rapper became the entertainment company's first ethnically non-Korean idol to debut too.

2) She is good friends with GOT7's Bambam

💍Yaorii❤️‍🔥 @YoungRichGurlz Bambam dan Lisa @starfess The real 97L. Grow up dan saling support bareng smpe skrg. No fake friendsBambam dan Lisa @starfess The real 97L. Grow up dan saling support bareng smpe skrg. No fake friends😇😚 Bambam dan Lisa https://t.co/xrOQIgh8U9

Back in Thailand, Bambam and Lisa were part of the same dance crew. After coming to Korea, they kept in touch as a part of the same industry. They recently even filmed a commercial together!

3) Lisa is the most followed K-pop celebrity on Instagram

Lisa has an Instagram following of more than 75 million, making her the most-followed K-pop idol on the platform. Some of her most famous followers include Justin Bieber, Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi, Queer Eye's Tan France and Bobby Berk, and Bella Porch of TikTok fame.

4) She is multilingual

×+ •ᴗ• @poopheyy



language queen

@blackpink the way lisa switched between mandarin, korean and thai so quicklylanguage queen @ygofficialblink @blackpink the way lisa switched between mandarin, korean and thai so quickly 😸language queen@ygofficialblink @blackpink https://t.co/nMGs24jKKK

Lisa can speak Korean, Thai, and English fluently. Apart from this, she is also well-versed with basic Japanese. She is also said to be learning Chinese. Truly a global celebrity, she has even said that if possible, she would like to learn French too!

5) Her solo debut album broke many records

💍lisa data :) @lalaluvlalisa #LISA



TOTAL: 87 #1's



-ONLY K-POP FEMALE ACT and ASIAN FEMALE to do so in history

-one of only 2 female songs this decade to cross this mark on iTunes charts #LALISA extends its record as Kpop Female song with the the most #1's on iTunes as it peaks #1 on iTunes BarbadosTOTAL: 87 #1's-ONLY K-POP FEMALE ACT and ASIAN FEMALE to do so in history-one of only 2 female songs this decade to cross this mark on iTunes charts #LISA #LALISA extends its record as Kpop Female song with the the most #1's on iTunes as it peaks #1 on iTunes Barbados 🇧🇧 TOTAL: 87 #1's -ONLY K-POP FEMALE ACT and ASIAN FEMALE to do so in history-one of only 2 female songs this decade to cross this mark on iTunes charts https://t.co/8OgkhIRSiX

Lisa made her solo debut with Lalisa, a single album, in 2021. Lalisa's lead single of the same name raked up 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours alone. In doing so, it broke the record of the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours by a solo artist.

Apart from this, the week it was released, the album sold more than 736,000 copies in South Korea. This made Lisa the first female artist to achieve this. Both the songs from the album (Lalisa and Money) debuted high on the US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts.

Lisa is a powerhouse performer, and she has proved that both in BLACKPINK and her solo album as well. With multiple brand endorsements in her kitty as well, we can't wait to see what's next for her!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul