5 Hollywood celebrities that follow BLACKPINK on social media

Ever since their first album, BLACKPINK has been a major subject of interest to K-pop fans. As the first all-female idol group from YG Entertainment, the group quickly rose to superstardom.

They have performed at Coachella and several American late-night shows, and have been on world tours. From becoming ambassadors for top fashion brands to starring in K-drama series, there seems to be little these women cannot do.

Celebrities who love BLACKPINK

It is no surprise that their many fans include a few Hollywood A-listers as well. Whether they have met the group in person, or have given them a virtual shoutout, here are 5 celebrities who follow BLACKPINK on social media.

1) Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I Loved Before star adores BLACKPINK. She got a chance to meet the group when she was in Korea, and even attempted to dance to the group's How You Like That on her YouTube channel. A certified BLINK, Condor follows all four members on Instagram and their official Instagram account as well!

2) Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Crew @JBCrewdotcom Justin Bieber has started following Lisa from Blackpink on Instagram! Justin Bieber has started following Lisa from Blackpink on Instagram! https://t.co/AedkYOlTua

Justin Bieber surprised both his fans and BLINKs when he started following Lisa on Instagram. The members interacted with many celebrities after their stint at Coachella, and Bieber was one of them. Justin Bieber's wife and socialite Hailey Bieber is also a big fan of the group.

3) Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh is a YouTuber and host of A Little Late with Lilly, who follows the official Instagram handle. Her reaction to Kill This Love was extremely enthusiastic and full of praise for the members. She has mentioned that she would like to host the group on her show sometime.

4) Halsey

Rosé and Halsey developed a friendship out of mutual appreciation over social media. They even had dinner together in Paris in 2019, with each of them posting the encounter on their personal Instagram accounts. Halsey follows the official Instagram account, and Rosé's personal account too.

5) Selena Gomez

After their 2020 hit collaboration Ice Cream, it is no surprise that Selena Gomez followed the group's official Instagram account. Though they could not meet in person for Ice Cream, Gomez and the members have expressed mutual admiration for each other's music.

Apart from the celebrities mentioned, other famous fans of the group include Dua Lipa, who collaborated with them, Ariana Grande, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles.

BLACKPINK is clearly in their era of dominating the West, and we are not complaining.

Edited by Saman