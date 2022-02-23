Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Café: Launch date, location, tickets and everything you need to know  

Following Selena Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty's success, she has launched her own pop-up café in London. The singer has collaborated with retail chain SpaceNK to offer customers treats, deals, and makeup masterclasses.

The pop-up café was launched on Great Castle Street in London. Space NK described the Rare Beauty location as an:

“Exclusive beauty space, perfect for enjoying top makeup heroes and some tea and cake!”

To promote the trendy café in the city, Selena Gomez advertised the brand around London by wrapping taxis and buses with the brand’s logo and her face.

What inspired Selena to open Rare Beauty Café

While describing her brand’s ideology, she told Create & Cultivate that:

“Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself”

She shared her experience with feeling more comfortable in her own skin, which made her want to create a brand that would reach “as many people as possible with this message.”

What time is the café open?

The London pop-up café launched on Wednesday, February 23. The store will remain open until March 6, 2022. It will be open on all days of the week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Followers of the brand can purchase lattes with coffee art that reads “You are Rare.” The customer’s name can be seen on the cup as well. The café will also offer other sweet treats like the Stay Vulnerable Cake, Soft Pinch Souffle Cake, and Warm Wishes Hot Chocolate among others.

Along with customers being able to buy café assortments, they will also be offered masterclasses on all days of the week. One can hone their beauty skills as they learn from the best makeup artists in the industry, including Renee and Robert Welsh.

Customers can also shop their favorite products and celebrate the brand’s launch in the UK. A few happy customers took to social media to share their feedback about the café. They read:

To participate in the limited-time experience, one will have to book tickets in advance. They can be purchased at the Space NK website for £25.

