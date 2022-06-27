BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns netizens with her sparkling all-black ensemble for Celine's Paris fashion show

Ever since K-media outlets announced the departure of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ V and Korean actor Park Bo Gum to Paris, France, for CELINE's 2023 Men’s Fashion show, all eyes have been on the trio and their much-awaited interactions as well as their highly-anticipated stylish ensembles.

With the show scheduled for June 26, K-pop idol Lisa stunned spectators when she exited her five-star hotel in an all-black dazzling attire.

Known for her future forward dressing sense, Lisa captured the attention of netizens worldwide and amazed them with her enchanting visuals and outfit for the luxurious fashion show.

Even though the K-pop girl group hasn’t made a comeback in nearly two years, each member has been focusing on individual activities and continuously updating fans about their upcoming business trips and solo activities.

BLACKPINK's Lisa dazzles in chic black outfit, sends fans into a frenzy

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned heads ever since she arrived in Paris. Lisa wonderfully blended in with the city of fashion and exhibited her true personality and visuals wherever she went while visiting one of the most fashion savvy cities in the world.

Many fans took to social media to express their joy at the prospect of seeing their favorite in Paris. Thus, the excitement around BLACKPINK's Lisa and her private schedule was unsurprising, as millions were eagerly awaiting CELINE's Men's Fashion Show 2023 to catch a glimpse of her outfit.

The K-pop idol set in motion ripples on the internet with fans trending numerous phrases, including "LISAXCELINE", "Lisa and Taehyung", "Lisa and Park Bo Gum", "Lisa Human Celine" and many more on social media platforms.

LALISA HUMAN CELINE

#LISAatCelinePFW22 Y’AALL. #LISAXCELINE NOW HOLDS THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF TWEETS SURPASSING #.YGLetLisadoHerWork (5.6M) with 5.61M tweets and counting! And first 24hrs still ain’t over!LALISA HUMAN CELINE Y’AALL. 😭 #LISAXCELINE NOW HOLDS THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF TWEETS SURPASSING #.YGLetLisadoHerWork (5.6M) with 5.61M tweets and counting! And first 24hrs still ain’t over! ✨LALISA HUMAN CELINE#LISAatCelinePFW22 https://t.co/0CxJcBm23R

Before the high-end fashion show began and world-famous celebrities made their way to the venue, some fans and paparazzi caught sight of Lisa leaving her luxurious hotel and what the idol was styled in. As always, Lisa looked divine as she styled herself in a two-piece ensemble that was minimalistic yet elegant.

Lisa wore a choker-neck top that was donned in sequins and paired it with a pair of simple black shorts with a belt tied around her waist. For her hairstyle, the BOOMBAYAH singer carried off a blonde haircut with fringes and a neutral color palette for make-up with black eyeliner.

Fans go gaga over Lisa's exceptional visuals

When BLACKPINK's Lisa finally arrived at the venue, she was greeted by thousands of adoring Blinks who couldn’t get enough of her captivating visuals. As soon as Lisa stepped out of her car, she amazed fans with her charm and couldn’t stop waving and greeting everyone who waited for her to arrive.

During the event, BLACKPINK’s Lisa graced her presence on the venue’s balcony with BTS’ V and Korean actor Park Bo Gum as they waved out to the crowds standing below. Lisa also interacted with fans and danced along to her solo track LALISA as soon as it began playing in the background.

ً @bangpinkthinks Taehyung vibing while lisa dancing to lalisa now why this is so adorable Taehyung vibing while lisa dancing to lalisa now why this is so adorable https://t.co/uoiNKoI9VA

As fans and photographers clicked close-up shots of Lisa, the singer showcased her professionalism and posed for cameras while looking effortlessly stunning in her all-black ensemble.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #LISAXCELINE now holds the all-time record for the most tweeted hashtag by a K-pop act in history with 5.69 million tweets at the time of writing.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has once again proved her global influence and brand power with her charming visuals and expertise in the world of fashion. As a global brand ambassador for CELINE, Lisa has certainly proved why she is the right pick for the high-end luxury brand.

