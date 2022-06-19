BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love MV surpasses 1.6 billion views on YouTube

BLACKPINK’s music video for Kill This Love, the title track of the group’s second Korean-language EP of the same name, has officially surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

The talented four-member K-pop group took approximately three years, two months, and 14 days to reach the milestone since its initial release on April 5, 2019, at midnight KST.

The group’s agency YG Entertainment took to Twitter to share the news with BLINKs from all over the world. YG Entertainment shared a stunning photo of the members posing in stylish outfits with “1.6 billion” written in bold at the back.

It is the quartet’s first release since the release of Square Up in June 2018 and was released as the lead single.

Upon release, the music video broke the record for the most views within 24 hours, accumulating 56.7 million views.

Described as a fun pop and EDM track, the single peaked at number two in South Korea and became the group's first top-50 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.

BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love becomes their second MV after DDU-DU DDU-DU to achieve this feat

On June 19, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2019 mega-hit track Kill This Love recorded 1.6 billion views on YouTube, making it their second music video to have achieved this feat after DDU-DU DDU-DU.

With this, the Kill This Love singers have now become the first-ever Korean act to hit the 1.6 billion mark with more than one music video. Aside from Kill This Love and DDU-DU DDU-DU, the only other Korean music video to have reached 1.6 billion views on YouTube to date is PSY‘s iconic Gangnam Style.

Currently, other music videos above the billion view mark include BOOMBAYAH at 1.4 billion, As If It's Your Last, and both the music video and dance practice videos for How You Like That are at 1.1 billion views.

Kill This Love is a throbbing and brassy electropop track with trap elements. The song has reached the charts in 27 countries, also becoming the highest-charting female K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

The song was written and composed by the group's long-time trusted collaborator Teddy and Bekuh BOOM in collaboration with R.Tee and 24.

The track is about marching on with life after experiencing a bad break-up, with Rosé and Jisoo leading the intense pre-choruses about breaking up. Kill This Love EP contains 4 tracks - Don’t Know What to do, Kick It, Hope Not, and DDU-DU DDU-DU remix as the closing track.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted at (G)I-DLE’s concert in Seoul

(G)I-DLE’s day two of the Seoul concert dates for their JUST ME ( )I-DLE world tour had a surprise guest visit them. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted being the most supportive best friend to Minnie and Miyeon.

Fans spotted the LALISA singer entering the concert with Minnie’s parents. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Lisa’s manager carrying two bouquets, suggesting that Lisa had brought flowers for her besties Minnie and Miyeon.

Yesterday, former CLC member Sorn, who was also present at the concert, took to her personal Instagram account to share photos of her and BLACKPINK's Lisa posing with (G)I-DLE members Minnie and Miyeon backstage the evening before Day 2 of (G)I-DLE's recent Seoul concerts.

She captioned the photo by saying:

“Had such an amazing time with the concert last night! Good luck with the rest of the tour girls”.

She also shared another photo with BLACKPINK member Lisa holding their official (G)I-DLE lightstick as they posed with Minnie and her parents, showing off their special bond.

If the various media reports doing the rounds are to be believed, BLACKPINK may be making a comeback in the second half of the year.

This will mark the quartet’s return to group activities since the release of THE ALBUM in October 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far