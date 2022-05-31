BLACKPINK surpass 1.1 billion views with How You Like That MV

BLACKPINK’s music video for How You Like That, the title track of their album, THE ALBUM, has surpassed 1.1 billion views. This is about a year and 11 months after its initial release on June 26, 2020.

YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s label, shared the news of crossing the milestone with BLINKs on Twitter. Sharing a stunning image of the members, YG Entertainment thanked BLINKs worldwide for helping the quartet achieve this amazing feat.

Recorded in Korean and Japanese, How You Like That is the lead single of the group’s first full album, THE ALBUM. This genre-bender track combines EDM, pop, hip-hop, trap, and club to create an energetic and enjoyable title track, adding glory to their first album.

How You Like That becomes BLACKPINK’s sixth music video to reach this milestone

The super girl group are no strangers to making world records and have added yet another feather to their hat. How You Like That is the group’s sixth music video to reach this milestone, following DDU-DU DD-DU (1.8 billion views), Kill This Love, (1.5 billion views), BOOMBAYAH (1.4 billion views), and As If It's Your Last (1.1 billion views).

Their How You Like That performance video surpassed 1 billion views in February and currently has over 1.12 billion views. How You Like That won ‘Song of the Summer' at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the US and also achieved first place on YouTube's 'Global Top Summer Song' that year.

How You Like That was an immediate commercial success upon release. The music video broke several records, including the most-watched premiere, the most views within 24 hours for a music video, and for the fastest to surpass 100 million and 200 million views on YouTube.

How You Like That has generated over 70 million streams on Spotify this year alone. It is their most streamed song so far this year.

Their pop track is peppered with enjoyable beats and fun dance steps and achieved a ‘Perfect All-Kill’ on the domestic music charts at the time of its release. The group currently has 74.4 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, making them one of the most subscribed groups on the platform.

Fan Reactions to BLACKPINK’s recent success

BLINKs took to social media to share their excitement over the Pretty Savage hitmaker's latest YouTube success with How You Like That.

From the stylish outfits the members sported in the music video to the scintillating visuals, choreography, and catchy chorus, fans have rated it as one of the group’s best music videos so far.

BLACKPINK continues making its mark as global ambassadors

The Kill This Love hitmakers recently joined the celebration at Queen Elizabeth II's birthday gathering held at the British Embassy in Seoul on May 26.

For those out of the loop, they are also the goodwill ambassadors for the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

