Top 5 best BLACKPINK dance breaks

BLACKPINK, with the four incredibly talented members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, has been ruling on the global charts. The singing, dance, and fashion skills of the group are well-known. With their outstanding dancing skills, the members of the group never cease to enchant the audience, including its amazing dance breaks.

The group's main dancer, Lisa, has precise, enthralling, and captivating dance abilities. Jennie, on the other hand, has sassy moves and adds her own flair during the choreography. Jisoo puts on a cheerful vibe during the group's performance with her always dazzling smile and crisp moves.

Rosé, the lead dancer of the group, is also called The Goddess of the Wind by fans, as her wavy hair and iconic hair flip does add up as one of the highlights of the performance while showing professionalism during her live performance as well. The diva's charm and sassy moves during the dance performance made the fans awestruck.

Collectively, the four-piece group BLACKPINK is one of the best K-pop girl groups in the industry and the most popular K-pop girl group in the world. The group has delivered some of the best K-pop dance performances of all time. The tough and dynamic dance breaks of the group have created an impression on the audience and we have curated a list of some of the best BLACKPINK dance breaks in terms of complexity, popularity, and impact.

5 Best BLACKPINK dance breaks

Many groups consistently release more creative and demanding dances. In performances, idols often take a pause from singing to emphasize a particularly outstanding element of the choreography. However, sometimes they sing during the dance break as well. BLACKPINK's performances have featured numerous remarkable and breathtaking dance breaks.

Most BLACKPINK dance breaks shine out in K-pop performances, with vibrant, cheerful themes for elegant, flawless, and sassy moves. Here is a list of the top BLACKPINK dance breaks.

5) PLAYING WITH FIRE

The group's dance piece PLAYING WITH FIRE is one of its finest performances. The moves are simple yet effective, and the dance break at the end is the highlight of the performance.

The iconic hair flip of Rosé and Jisoo kicks off the dance break. The group members' hands move together after the position transition, and one of the highlights is the swaying foot move. While the choreography is concise, the group hits the sassy vibe that PLAYING WITH FIRE demands. Despite the fact that the members of the group do not sing in this section, the dance break does have an impact on the audience.

4) WHISTLE

WHISTLE choreography is highly creative since it comprises a great number of consecutive movements, which becomes more difficult as the dance progresses because even the smallest movements are well structured.

Jennie and Lisa's rap sections, on the other hand, were passionate and a little challenging. It was speedy, and the moves were both easy and complex. There are distinctive foot and arm moves in the choreography. The dance is challenging due to its powerful movements, and the choreography's wide stage coverage makes it even more intense. When BLACKPINK was questioned about their most difficult choreography in 2019, they all agreed that WHISTLE was the most difficult.

Despite the fact that it was their first lead single, the group mentioned that they still had a lot of work to do in order to execute it well. Jisoo and Jennie stated that they practiced this song a lot. The members mentioned that they ran out of breath as they performed the song.

The group acknowledged that it is very difficult because of all the minor gestures. Nevertheless, WHISTLE has always amazed the fans because of how effortlessly the group executed it, no matter how complicated the choreography was.

3) Forever Young

Owing to the sparkling moves of the girl group during the live performance of the second track of EP Square Up, fans were astonished. In some sections, the members are also required to sing during the dance break, which adds to the difficulty.

Forever Young is a catchy song, and the steps are swift and clear, allowing for much to be accomplished in a short period of time, which is also not simple, and the dance break is fast.

Hair flips and clap parts are among the major highlights. It begins with slower moves in time with the rhythms and progresses to more groovy moves. The song concludes with a dance break, resulting in an overall hit performance. Despite being the group's second track on the EP, Forever Young has garnered a lot of remarks, hence the group had to perform separate promotions for the track.

2) Kill This Love

Kill This Love is a popular dance sequence with rapid, energetic steps. The dance break had a big influence on the audience. The dance break features members singing and a variety of steps, making it a challenging dance break.

Backup dancers accompanied the group in the sequence, forming a magnificent ensemble that left an impression on the audience. Kill This Love is undoubtedly one of the best dances, with lively and strong vocals, and has broken several records with music and dance performance videos.

1) How You Like That

Since this dance break is really lengthy, the group must've been able to do some of its most difficult and elevated choreography for a far longer span of time than others. The strong and clearly articulated moves of How You Like That have also been recurring a couple of times in the video. Still, the dance steps appear excessively bright in sentence fragments, especially given the number of people involved.

LOOK UP IN THE SKY IT'S A BIRD IT'S A PLANE



#BLACKPINK #HowYouLikeThat VOCAL LINE + DANCE BREAK!!! THE BEST PART INDEEDLOOK UP IN THE SKY IT'S A BIRD IT'S A PLANE VOCAL LINE + DANCE BREAK!!! THE BEST PART INDEED 🔥LOOK UP IN THE SKY IT'S A BIRD IT'S A PLANE#BLACKPINK #HowYouLikeThat https://t.co/rlbvWNdaAz

The dance break includes iconic and difficult elements such as arm movements and a few steps executed while lying on the dance floor simultaneously. During the dance break, the group also has strong vocal parts. The classic dance break is complete with the group's iconic lyrics,

“Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane.”

As an outcome, How You Like That has become one of the most popular dance breaks in the K-pop industry.

The group have been slaying on stage since they first appeared on stage. The group has left viewers gasping multiple times through its fascinating dance moves, and BLINKs are well aware that all of the group's acts take a lot of time and effort.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé have put in years of practice and are now skilled in performing complicated choreography in music videos and live performances. It goes without saying that they have a long list of spectacular dance performances under their belt. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will reportedly release a comeback this year, with BLINKs eagerly anticipating the girl group's upcoming powerpack performance.

