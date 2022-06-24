Twitter erupts as BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo Gum set to travel together on the same plane to attend CELINE's 2023 fashion show

Update: BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Park Bo Gum have been spotted at the airport as per Dispatch on June 24, 2022.

World-famous Korean celebrities BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum will be attending high-end fashion brand CELINE’s 2023 Men’s Fashion Show in Paris.

The Korean superstars are reportedly travelling together on the same plane and fans can’t wait for their exclusive interactions.

Fans have taken to various social media platforms to express their excitement at the three mega stars meeting up and attending the fashion show. With the trio having millions of fans across the world, support and love has been pouring in as fans are wishing them a safe journey.

Korean actor Park Bo Gum resumed his official activities as the global star returned from his compulsory military service in April 2022.

With a break from the world of glamour, the actor will make his comeback as he attends the much-awaited fashion show with his close friend Kim Taehyung, and K-pop star Lisa.

Fans root for a new friendship between BTS's V, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo Gum

According to media reports on June 23, 2022, BTS’s V, Park Bo Gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be jetting off together to France to attend CELINE’s upcoming Men’s 2023 fashion show, which will take place on June 26 at 9:30 CET.

Upon hearing the news, fans couldn't help but express their happiness at the prospect of seeing the trio arriving at the airport together. Fans are also rooting for a new friendship to be formed between the three celebrities and look forward to seeing their chic ensembles at the fashion show.

bliss @blissywisy @blackpinkbabo @BLACKPINK Hope we can see an interaction between them. I'm soooo excitedd @blackpinkbabo @BLACKPINK Hope we can see an interaction between them. I'm soooo excitedd

𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 ♡︎ @moonprinzjin Omg. V, Park Bogum, and Lisa in a same private jet??? I can imagine my faves socializing with each other 🥹🥹🥹🤍 Omg. V, Park Bogum, and Lisa in a same private jet??? I can imagine my faves socializing with each other 🥹🥹🥹🤍😭

V and Park Bo Gum became close friends after they met at KBS’ Music Bank. Since then, both of them have stayed in touch, attended concerts, and were also spotted on a trip together on Jeju Island.

BTS' V was busy producing with his group for their recently released anthology album Proof, while Park Bo Gum was busy completing his military service and was discharged in April 2022.

EVA❣ @Evabogummy616



Wow🥳 So amazing and excited!🧑‍🤝‍🧑

Happy journey and enjoy your trip!

@BOGUMMY



#박보검 #朴寶劍 #ParkBoGum

#パクボゴム #พัคโบกอม V and Park Bogum will attend the CELINE Men's Summer 2023 Fashion Show in Paris, France.Wow🥳 So amazing and excited!🧑‍🤝‍🧑Happy journey and enjoy your trip! V and Park Bogum will attend the CELINE Men's Summer 2023 Fashion Show in Paris, France.🇫🇷Wow🥳 So amazing and excited!🧑‍🤝‍🧑Happy journey and enjoy your trip!✈️@BOGUMMY #박보검 #朴寶劍 #ParkBoGum #パクボゴム #พัคโบกอม https://t.co/4qg1Kj60as

However, in a recent hour-long video, BTS members revealed that they would be taking a short break to focus on individual activities, hence it comes as no surprise that group mate V has already ventured into taking up solo projects, including attending international fashion shows and more.

Amidst the break, it is also reported that V will return to the group and to fans with a special edition of the variety program In The Soop.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa will also grace her presence on this fashion trip as the K-pop idol is a celebrity muse and global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand. The BOOMBAYAH singer attended her first CELINE fashion show back in 2019, and since then, the relationship between Lisa and CELINE has strengthened even more.

Known for her future forward fashion style, Lisa has stunned the world with her ensembles that allow her to tap into the ever-desirable Parisian aesthetic that CELINE has been working on for several years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far