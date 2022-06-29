BTS’ RM plans to display his private art collection in a personal exhibition

BTS’ RM has always been vocal about his love for art. Inasmuch, he now plans to host an offline exhibition. The 27-year-old rapper shared that he is “seriously” thinking of showcasing his private collection as an art exhibit. In Intersections: The Art Basel podcast, he spoke about having two floors designated for his pieces and one floor operating as a cafe.

The mono rapper spoke about about how his love for art began, especially the Korean visual arts. The podcast also gave fans an insight into the leader’s mind about various aspects of K-pop and BTS.

“Planning to make a small space of my own private collection”: BTS’ RM shares plans on hosting an art exhibition

Since BTS members announced that they will be focusing on solo activities, every day has been a treat for fans, who are seeing their beloved idols work towards their own passion. This time, the group’s leader, rapper, song-writer and producer, Kim Nam-joon, attended The Art Basel podcast and spoke about his love for the visual arts.

The host asked BTS’ RM if there would ever be a “Nam-joon Kim private museum.” The idol laughed and shared that the museum might be a bit too much work, but “a small space” for his private collection is something that has been on his mind for quite some time:

“So, museum itself is really complicated right? They need curators and exhibitions. This is the first time I am saying this, but, seriously, I am planning to make a small space of my own private collection. And maybe, a cafe on the first floor, and set up my collection on the second and third floor. So, people could always see the collections when they just want to see them.”

He then added that South Korea does not offer much in terms of museums, especially when it comes to Korean artists.

“When people come to Korea - It happens for the Koreans too - we cannot see the great Korean artists because there are not many museums right now, there are not many galleries right now (in Korea). So I want to make my own sometime.”

BTS’ RM had previously expanded on the same idea, talking about how being a global star helped him visit museums across the world and gain knowledge and inspiration.

During that time, he shared that even though South Korea is a small country and does not host plenty of museums or galleries, he has made it a point to visit them. He revealed that this passion ignited when he realized that he could not name any Korean painter. However, now, he is inspired by multiple Korean artists.

artansonyeondan ⁷ @artansonyeondan in the “intersections” podcast, namjoon mentioned that the first work of art he ever bought was by lee daewon (1921-2001), who he characterized as a korean impressionist artist. here are a few examples of his work:

1. trees, 1993

2. farm, 1987

With a much-deserved break from the relentless run of group promotions, it will be interesting to see how BTS’ RM achieves his goal of making Korean artists more accessible to the public.

