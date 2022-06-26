5 habits of BTS’ RM that give off perfect 'Namjooning' vibes

BTS’ RM has a separate fanbase to himself because of his healing and nature-loving persona. The rapper has a positive outlook on life, which reflects in his habits. He is fond of reading books, going on long walks, and exploring cultures, among other fascinating things.

The Moonchild singer’s habits have given way to a cult of people who want to try his way of living.

Referred to as ‘Namjooning,’ the act involves living like Kim Nam-Joon, aka RM. The rapper himself described the same:

“Namjooning is the act of living like Kim Nam-joon. This includes taking walks to the parks, admiring nature and hanging out with crabs, and having fun with friends.”

A testament to BTS’ RM’s ‘Namjooning’ vibes is his Instagram handle, where one finds everything to do with nature and exploration.

zu🌱 in the box @magickoya i will never get over the fondly amused look in joon’s eyes as he reads about ‘namjooning’ 🥹



The idol makes sure to visit various significant cultural centers of different nations while on tours and otherwise. These habits have been ingrained into his soul and positively affect fans as well.

5 habits of BTS’ RM that make him the master of Namjooning

1) Reading to enter another world

naz⁷ @shy_taegi Namjoon reading books is the hottest thing ever. Namjoon reading books is the hottest thing ever. https://t.co/8OQhqovBVR

BTS’ RM is a bookworm and has proved it repeatedly. The idol likes to share his latest reads on his Instagram handle with fans. And while ARMYs are updated with RM’s booklists, they are even more fascinated by his love for reading.

The artist was seen sitting aloof and reading while other members were out and about in In the SOOP season 2. He enjoys the company of books, and perhaps it is RM that gives life to the famous saying, “books are a man’s best friend.”

2) Cycling his way through life

One of the most important aspects of Namjooning is spending time with oneself to attain peace of mind and body. Cycling enables an individual to develop a notion of ‘self,' and helps one to understand their surroundings while observing the tiniest of things.

Cycling is a sacred habit of BTS’ RM and the idol has confessed his liking for the same multiple times. He likes to go cycling at dawn and dusk to experience a calm and serene atmosphere and has even shared several glimpses of him cycling through his Instagram handle.

3) Nature is love at first sight

What is Namjooning if it does not involve appreciating nature and surrounding yourself with its positive vibes? Humans are developing an exploitative relationship with nature, resulting in harm and negative repercussions.

BTS’ RM, being the kind person he is, likes to give back to nature. He loves spending time with trees, plants, animals, seas, and everything natural. The idol recognizes the importance of maintaining a close and symbiotic relationship with nature, which reflects his way of life.

4) Museums are always the answer

BTS’ RM is deeply passionate about consuming art. He leaves no opportunity when visiting museums, and his Instagram handle is proof enough. The idol’s love for museums has made it an integral part of Namjooning.

He likes to explore the centers of art and culture as “hanging out with friends” is also important for him. As an artist, he appreciates the creativity and thoughts that go into producing any artform. BTS’ RM's love for museums is never-ending, and ARMYs adore the artist for his habit.

5) Traveling and exploring new things

NoelleNika💚💜⁷∞ 보라해 🐻🐰🐱 @Zoebrid



All that is what Namjoon does and I admire and love him for it



#RM #Namjoon #BTSRM Discover corners, learn about other cultures, travel, see art and walk until your feet hurt.All that is what Namjoon does and I admire and love him for it Discover corners, learn about other cultures, travel, see art and walk until your feet hurt.All that is what Namjoon does and I admire and love him for it 💜#RM #Namjoon #BTSRM https://t.co/r8T6Hzaesw

As a K-pop idol, RM has many travel opportunities and he makes the best use of them. He loves to 'Namjoon' his way out of the cities and places he visits. From visiting the age-old classic bookstores to exploring the most talked-about area of the city, he does it all.

The idol’s quest of traveling and interest in exploring new things are admirable. This habit makes ARMYs want to be like BTS’ RM and have the Namjooning experience themselves.

