Top 10 must-have apps for BTS ARMY fans

BTS has always had a special relationship with their fans. They upload images, videos, and posts with which fans can interact. Even before their debut, the South Korean group had built a strong social media presence.

Likewise, ARMYs also share a wholesome relationship with each other. From translating VLives and posts, to supporting each other when needed, ARMYs share a sense of kinship and camarardrie.

Ten apps every ARMY needs

One way that fans can be a part of this community is to download certain applications and share their love for the group. Here are 10 applications that BTS ARMY fans must have.

1) Twitter

Twitter might be the best application for all things BTS. Firstly, the members often post photographs, videos, birthday wishes, etc. using their official handle. Apart from this, any new content is always uploaded to Twitter by the Bighit account.

ARMY translators often tweet live translations of member lives, interactions, and replies on other applications as well. It makes perfect sense to have the Twitter application on your phone.

2) Weverse and Weverse Shop

All 7 members interact with fans using Weverse (Image via Weverse)

Weverse is an excellent place for the group to have direct interactions with their fans. BTS can post photographs, videos, or long posts that fans can then comment on. Additionally, fans can create posts that members may comment on.

The auto-translation of the application is not the best, but some fans post the translated content in the comment section. All in all, it is a place for good, wholesome interactions.

Weverse Shop is your one-stop destination for albums and merchandise. You can buy tickets to online concerts and special events here. Though you need to download a separate application to access the shop, it comes under the umbrella of the Weverse application.

⟭⟬♡- BackUp @BTSArmy_47 A surprise vlive THEY LOOK SOO GOODA surprise vlive THEY LOOK SOO GOOD 😭👏 A surprise vlive 😭😭 https://t.co/D9Lpeb1vhf

Seen above is a snippet from the band's latest live on Vlive application. Vlive recently merged with Weverse, which means that you will now be able to watch members live via the app as well.

These applications are good if you want to interact with BTS and buy official merchandise, you also often get to interact with fellow ARMYs, which is fun too.

3) YouTube

This could possibly be the most obvious one on this list. But, if you are a fan of a band, you need to listen to their music. You will want to watch their interviews, performances, music videos, and interactions. YouTube has all this and more.

New fans often come across fan-compilation of funny moments as an initiation into the fandom. YouTube also has old music, which may not be available elsewhere. Downloading the YouTube app would be beneficial for ardent fans as well as casual listeners.

4) Instagram

In 2021, all 7 members created Instagram accounts. On their individual accounts, they post pictures and videos fairly regularly. They also post song recommendations on the stories.

Apart from this, fan accounts on Instagram repost almost all BTS-related content from different sites. A must-have for an ARMY in 2022, Instagram is worth keeping on your phone.

5) Soundcloud

Soundcloud has old covers, and music only uploaded here (Image via Soundcloud)

A free music sharing platform, Soundcloud has all the music that isn’t uploaded elsewhere. From Jungkook’s Still with You to V’s cover of Adele’s Someone Like You, Souncloud has it all.

It also has the full solo mix-tapes of RM, j-hope, and SUGA. Some hidden gems from the early days aside, Soundcloud is also good for fan covers and remixes that don’t end up on YouTube.

6) Shazam

You can use Shazam to stream music, using any device. (Image via cottonbro/Pexels)

Shazam is an application that can detect the title of a song through a recording. Shazaming a song might lead to it being played on radio stations as they keep track of what is popular. Since radio-playing is a requirement for Billboard Hot 100, this means that the song will eventually achieve high ratings there too.

One of the most underrated streaming platforms, Shazam counts for more than you realize.

7) ARMY Amino

Amino can be used to interact with other fans. (Image via Amino)

Amino is a good place for all ARMY to come together and exchange blogs, photographs, videos, and other content. You can interact with fans from across the world, compare notes, discuss interpretations of music videos, and many other things.

This application is good to have if you want to intermingle with other fans and post blogs, compilation videos, etc.

8) Rhythm Hive

Know BTS songs well and want to prove it? Rhythm Hive is here for you. Through this application, which is a game, you can choose a member and a song and tap through their parts in it. If you are quick enough, you get a good score and move up levels. Sometimes frustrating, this game is fun to play and relieves stress.

9) BTS World

With the second game on this list, you can become the manager of the band and take the story ahead. It is a simple, fun game; you can make decisions that you would not otherwise get to make for the members.

10) Line Webtoon

This application has all the webtoons related to BTS, including the recently released 7 fates: CHAKHO and Save Me. If you are interested in reading webtoons and stories related to the BTS universe, this application is the one for you.

Whether you are a new fan or veteran, downloading these apps should have you set up for all your BTS needs.

Edited by Sabika