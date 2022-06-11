BTS' RM gets a meaningful ankle tattoo, ARMYs can't stop gushing over it

BTS has released its long-awaited anthology album Proof, which includes the lead single Yet To Come. RM posted a few updates on his Instagram Stories related to the release. Afterward, he posted a black-and-white photo of a simple '7' tattoo on his ankle. This is a direct reference to the group, leading ARMY to speculate that this might be a matching tattoo for members that they previously talked about.

However, the group first updated its Twitter feed. A member posted what is now a deleted photo of his lower half in shorts to showcase his tattoo and stated that the group had made a comeback.

While some fans believed it was RM, others speculated that it could be V flaunting his friendship tattoo. It sparked a discussion. Soon afterward, RM personally uploaded the image to Instagram Stories, proving to be the one to get tattooed. RM also revealed earlier that he was about to get tattoos.

Earlier, Jungkook and Jimin had displayed tattoos. They've both recently given updates on it as well. V and RM, on the other hand, have been debating getting tattooed before. V also said that after Suga's suggestion, all seven members were considering getting identical friendship tattoos.

BTS' leader RM tattoos 7 on his ankle following BTS’ comeback sending the ARMYs into a frenzy

On social media, fans couldn't help but be captivated by the group's leader, RM's tattoo, and the possible meaning behind it.

BTS CB DAY @vminpinkie namjoon got his mots 7 font tattoo so I’m guessing bts all got matching tattoos as well of their own 7 font of mots 7 as well namjoon got his mots 7 font tattoo so I’m guessing bts all got matching tattoos as well of their own 7 font of mots 7 as well 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/VhwSO4OFFI

mon⁷ 6.10 @knjgIoss aww was joon waiting for proof to drop to show us the 7 tattoo :( aww was joon waiting for proof to drop to show us the 7 tattoo :(

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ THE 7 TATTOO THEY WERE GOING TO TATTOO OH MY GOD I FELL TO MY KNEES GOD I LOVE THEM SO MUCH THE 7 TATTOO THEY WERE GOING TO TATTOO OH MY GOD I FELL TO MY KNEES GOD I LOVE THEM SO MUCH

namjoon pics @rmarchives JOON GOT A “7” TATTOO ON HIS ANKLE WHAT?!?!?! JOON GOT A “7” TATTOO ON HIS ANKLE WHAT?!?!?! https://t.co/MISYGsJvFu

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk THEY GOT A 7 MATCHING TATTOOS????? IM GOING TO CRY BTS SOULMATES FOREVER THEY GOT A 7 MATCHING TATTOOS????? IM GOING TO CRY BTS SOULMATES FOREVER https://t.co/hgxCbnFHfM

Ddaeng 땡 ℗ ⁷ | PROOF 22.06.10 @i_am_bts_ddaeng Still laughing at Namjoon just casually dropping their tattoos like we didn’t have enough to process already. Still laughing at Namjoon just casually dropping their tattoos like we didn’t have enough to process already.

GummySuga⁷⟬⟭⟭⟬💜 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 @LilMeowMeowBTS7



FIRST THE VIDEO AND RM DROPS THE 7 TATTOO!! I WASN’T THIS EMOTIONAL AT MY OWN WEDDING!!!FIRST THE VIDEO AND RM DROPS THE 7 TATTOO!! I WASN’T THIS EMOTIONAL AT MY OWN WEDDING!!! FIRST THE VIDEO AND RM DROPS THE 7 TATTOO!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8mVoqkw3AJ

Fans were fascinated by the impact of BTS RM's Tattoo.

More on BTS RM’s Tattoo

Previously, Jimin and Jungkook wore tattoos, and fans wondered if RM would be the next to get a permanent tattoo. When a fan questioned regarding tattoos, RM confessed how he had a plan in mind and was waiting to get one, with even a sketch being ready.

RM acknowledged that he canceled it out of fear. He did, however, have a reasonable basis for his concern. Given the amount of time he'd spent preparing to get the tattoo, he was unsure if he'd like it in the long run due to how fast his perceptions change.

He clarified that he could almost sense that he'd get bored of seeing it constantly and didn't want to feel bad. As a result, he did not have any tattoos.

However, RM also went on to say that he was still receptive to the idea. He even had one condition for carrying it out, stating,

“But after I get more in shape later, I think.”

ARMYs were swayed by yet another charm of RM, aka Namjoon, with his new Tattoo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far