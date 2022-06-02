ARMY spots BTS Jungkook's recent tattoo as 3J enjoys some time with American Musician H.E.R

BTS recently made international headlines when members came to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden at The White House. Considering their hectic schedules, the singers have been enjoying their time in the United States before preparing for their comeback. J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, also called 3J, have taken some time off from the group.

Following their departure from The White House, the three seemed to have opted to spend much of their time off with American R&B singer H.E.R. The artist is presently on tour alongside Coldplay, & she appears to have spent a lot of time with the BTS members. J-Hope shared numerous stories on Insta, and it seems that the members and H.E.R headed to an arcade to have some fun.

So when the clips were released, ARMY enjoyed seeing 3J and H.E.R share time despite their busy schedules. Fans also observed that Jungkook's tattooed sleeve appeared to have a new modification. When the photos were released, ARMY couldn't stop talking about what it might be and also what masterpiece Jungkook had up his sleeve this time.

The solution came from 3J's encounter with H.E.R. While ARMY also glanced at each of H.E.R's footage, a closer image of what appears to be a snake in the location of the new tattoo was seen when you focus on one of J-Hope's Instagram stories.

More on BTS Jungkook’s tattoo

Jungkook has become known for his passion for piercings and tattoos. Jungkook displayed his tattoo sleeves for the first time in January 2021. However, during BTS's time off in September 2019, numerous ARMYs discovered the first tattoo.

Jungkook's tattoos are adored by ARMYs and expert tattooists everywhere. They are indeed one-of-a-kind, and from them, Jungkook also continually breaks K-Pop conventions and stereotypes.

Jungkook traveled from South Korea to the United States on May 28, 2022, to rejoin BTS at the White House press briefing before the group met with US President Joe Biden. ARMYs noted that Jungkook's left wrist seemed to have new tattoos. Many highlighted that he has ink where he didn't have it previously, even though he didn't have it in the latest photographs.

Fans also got a quick glimpse of Jungkook's tattoos, notably the sleeve, on the 2021 MUSTER SOWOZOO DVD. Jungkook also seems to have a few all the way to his back, according to a glimpse in one clip. He has undoubtedly continued to add further, and his tattoo sleeves, too, appear to be getting longer.

ARMY is overjoyed to see BTS having fun in America and also to get a clearer photo of Jungkook's tattoo.

