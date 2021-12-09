BLACKPINK x CASETiFY collab: Release date, price, Impact phone case and all you need to know

Fortunately for fans, it seems like BLACKPINK's endless line of unique collaborations isn't going to stop anytime soon, with their latest product release generating much hype.

The K-pop girl group is all set to release a special line of products in collaboration with lifestyle brand CASETiFY. The venture will include various "BLACKPINK-edition" items like AirPod cases, Nintendo Switch carrying cases, bags, charges, and much more.

CASETiFY @Casetify

Put your hands together for one of the biggest girl bands in the world



drops on 21 Dec, join the waitlist now 🔗 #BLACKPINKxCASETiFY #BLACKPINKxCASETiFY in your area! 🖤💗Put your hands together for one of the biggest girl bands in the world @BLACKPINK ’s first official tech accessories capsule collection with #CASETiFY drops on 21 Dec, join the waitlist now 🔗 bit.ly/3ICZpiv #BLACKPINKxCASETiFY in your area! 🖤💗 Put your hands together for one of the biggest girl bands in the world @BLACKPINK ’s first official tech accessories capsule collection with #CASETiFY👏 #BLACKPINKxCASETiFY drops on 21 Dec, join the waitlist now 🔗bit.ly/3ICZpiv https://t.co/w4Oz1gRfGZ

BLACKPINK X CASETiFY: Release date, price, where to buy, and more

The BLACKPINK X CASETiFY collection entails a large variety of special-edition products, including items like wireless chargers, iPad cases, AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTag holders, Nintendo Switch cases, and much more.

In short, the collaboration will supply covers, cases and other accessories for Apple and Samsung products with a few exceptions. The products will be priced for around $25 to $75, with worldwide shipping available.

According to CASETiFY's website, the line will officially launch on December 21, 2021, at 12.00am (PST). However, those who are able to get priority access can access it a day earlier on December 20, 2021, at 7.00pm (PST).

To apply for CASETiFY's wait list, one must sign up for their "CASETiFY Club" feature through their official website.

The collection can be accessed on CASETiFY's official website when it's live, but for those who reside in Hong Kong, they will be able to attend a special pop-store in Landmark at BELOWGROUND on December 21st.

CASETiFY CEO and co-founder Wesley Ng shared news of the product line with excitement, stating the following:

"This special collection invites a worldwide audience to get creative and personal with products they hold close to their heart, and we can’t wait to see how customers style their accessories to connect with Blackpink on a whole new level."

Various BLACKPINK collaborations that fans loved

BLACKPINK has had a variety of interesting collaborations with brands and products in various industries throughout their career. In 2020, they had a special collaboration with PUBG, where their song was added to the game among other promotional activities.

BLACKPINK's Lisa has recently teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to create her own line of lipstick shades. Meanwhile, Rosé has announced to have collaborated with the sleep and meditation app Calm, which will feature a story narrated by the singer herself.

