'Grounded with Rosé': All about the BLACKPINK star's Sleep Story collab x Calm

BLACKPINK's Rosé has recently signed up for a collaboration that can be described as a stress-buster and a lullaby. The On The Ground singer has joined hands with Calm, the popular sleep and meditation app. Rosé’s soft voice, along with her Australian accent, guides listeners to breathing and meditation exercises for a good night’s sleep.

Calm’s latest Sleep Story, titled Grounded with ROSÉ, was released on December 8 KST. BLACKPINK Rosé’s voice narrates a story and helps listeners get away from the hustle-bustle of their lies.

Rosé collaborating with Calm is probably the first time the sleep app has come together with a K-pop artist. The app is known for its techniques in sharpening focus, helping people sleep better, reducing stress with multiple meditations, masterclasses, and relaxing music.

Calm uploaded an ethereal poster of BLACKPINK’s Rosé with purple and pink hair shades. They added in their caption, “drift off to dreamland.” The idol posted the same image and shared that she always wanted to record her own Sleep Story. Thanks to Calm, she has the honor to make her fans calm down and sleep better.

Accessible only to premium members, Rosé’s soothing voice calms listeners for 30 minutes. The idol starts by sharing her troubles of falling asleep, adding that she has been using Calm for nearly two years.

Calm’s premium plan costs $69.99 per year, but a user who has a Prime Student membership can get it for $8.99 per year.

Grounded with ROSÉ Sleep Story has meditating, calming music by famous composer Kent Sparling, who has worked on scores for movies like Minari and Lost in Translation. For fans, listening to Rosé’s voice as she talks about her sleep and stress struggles, while helping with meditation exercises work like a charm.

Fans shared small clips from BLACKPINK Rosé’s Sleep Story with their fellow BLINKs on Twitter. Some BLINKs even revealed that Calm has helped them reduce anxiety and now having the BLACKPINK member narrate a story is unbelievable.

-Ⓡ- @saintrosie97



GROUNDED WITH ROSÉ 😭😭



🖇 calmcom.app.link/BRtYD8CCNlb i have been using @calm for over a year now and it’s the only thing to help me sleep and get thru my anxiety. and now we get…GROUNDED WITH ROSÉ 😭😭 i have been using @calm for over a year now and it’s the only thing to help me sleep and get thru my anxiety. and now we get…GROUNDED WITH ROSÉ 😭😭🖇 calmcom.app.link/BRtYD8CCNlb https://t.co/uip7Pl1TpN

❀ᐢ·͈ʷ̣̫·͈ᐢ❀ @joohwangie actually need another story from rosé. one that’s not for sleeping, for morning meditation something to get you started when you wake up @calm actually need another story from rosé. one that’s not for sleeping, for morning meditation something to get you started when you wake up @calm 🥺

LoveChaeng🌹🖤💗 @lovethepinkssss

From night shift duty,i really need this!

I'm having a good sleep today!😊😴

@BLACKPINK #rosé @calm Thanks for this chaeng!😌From night shift duty,i really need this!I'm having a good sleep today!😊😴 Thanks for this chaeng!😌From night shift duty,i really need this! I'm having a good sleep today!😊😴@BLACKPINK #rosé @calm https://t.co/oEIgOeywKA

alejandro / 30 / 🎢 @taylorsversion OMG I LITERALLY BOUGHT CALM’S PREMIUM FOR ONE YEAR THE OTHER DAY AND NOW ROSÉ IS GETTING A STORY OMG I LITERALLY BOUGHT CALM’S PREMIUM FOR ONE YEAR THE OTHER DAY AND NOW ROSÉ IS GETTING A STORY https://t.co/C3t9Rqyvuw

Meanwhile, the remaining BLACKPINK members have been busy with photoshoots and collaborations. Lisa was announced as the new brand ambassador for CELINE Haute Parfumerie, while Jennie showed off her visuals in Dazed’s cover photo for their Holiday Issue. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is busy promoting her first-ever drama Snowdrop in South Korea.

