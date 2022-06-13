BTS’ Permission To Dance surpasses 500 million views on YouTube

Today is BTS’ special day and it certainly calls for some "Permission to Dance" style celebration, right? On June 13, the septet's wild-west-themed English track Permission to Dance surpassed 500 million views on YouTube.

It has been about 11 months and four days since it was released on July 9, 2021, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). BTS released Permission to Dance as their fourth English digital single. It is also the second English song to be included in the group's first English single album, Butter.

Not only that, the septet also released an R&B remix version as the second track on their third English digital single album Permission to Dance.

BTS’ Permission To Dance is the septet's 13th MV to achieve this feat

Permission to Dance is the septet’s thirteenth music video to reach 500 million views following some of their past golden hits - DNA, Fake Love, Fire, IDOL, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Butter, Dynamite, Not Today and MIC Drop Remix (feat Steve Aoki).

The song was co-written by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, with whom they worked on Make It Right, as well as Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews.

Set in a post-Covid world, this bright and energetic dance-pop song is filled with piano and string sounds. Permission To Dance exudes good and happy sentiments, with members stating that they "don't need permission to dance."

The joyous track debuted at number one on Billboard Hot 100 on July 24, 2021, earning 15.9 million streams, 1.1 million radio airplay impressions, and selling 140,000 copies in its first week of release.

Permission to Dance replaced Butter as the number one song on Billboard Hot 100 marking the first time an artist broke their own record by self-replacing themselves since Drake’s In My Feelings replaced his own Nice for What in 2018.

BTS’ V croons Jimin’s OST With You on V-live

chie⁷ @pjmsmiley TAEHYUNG SINGING “WITH YOU” i cant do this anymore my vmin heart pls TAEHYUNG SINGING “WITH YOU” i cant do this anymore my vmin heart pls 😭 https://t.co/dg8G4e94PR

It seems BTS’ maknae line members V and Jungkook have taken it upon themselves to surprise ARMYs on the group’s debut anniversary today.

After Jungkook serenaded ARMYs with his gorgeous self-composed song My You, V decided to surprise ARMYs on V-live. The talented Bangtan member spent time talking with fans, updating them on the group's activities and offering some fascinating insights.

Looking handsome in a simple black shirt with his hair swept back, V crooned Jimin’s OST With You live for ARMYs.

For those unversed, With You is Jimin’s debut OST for the tvN drama Our Blues starring Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah, Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min in lead roles. Jimin sang the soulful duet with Ha Sungwon,a formerr member of project boy group Wanna One.

ARMYs took to Twitter to trend "VMIN," expressing their hope to witness a collab between the 95 liners, V and Jimin.

BTS’ V breaks the internet with his breathtaking visuals at ‘M Countdown’ pre-recording

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact wow kim taehyung’s duality is insane. He was looking like a cute puppy earlier and now a hot ceo wow kim taehyung’s duality is insane. He was looking like a cute puppy earlier and now a hot ceo https://t.co/C1wJXEp08g

Kim Tae-hyung aka V took over worldwide Twitter trends for his breathtaking visuals at 'M Countdown' pre-recording at the Jangchung Municipal Stadium.

V was dressed in a beige coloured shirt paired with chocolate brown trousers, with his sleeves rolled while entering the location. While leaving, he changed into an all-black outfit with his hair tousled back, looking handsome as always.

