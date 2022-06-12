BTS’ Yet to Come clocks the biggest Spotify debut by a Korean language song

BTS members continue to break new ground with Proof and their title track, Yet to Come. On June 10, the celebrated pop titans released their special anniversary anthology album Proof accompanied by their title track, Yet to Come.

Proof features three new tracks - Yet to Come (title track), For Youth, and Run BTS alongside the septet’s past golden hits.

On the first day of its release, three new tracks from Proof debuted highly on Spotify’s daily Global Top 200 chart.

Upon release, Yet to Come ranked at number 3 on Spotify’s daily global chart with more than seven million streams. Their past hits, too, found a spot on Spotify’s daily international chart.

BTS’ Yet to Come racks up 7,178,605 streams on its Spotify debut

The septet's comeback track Yet to Come debuted at the 3rd spot on Spotify’s daily global chart and racked up an impressive 7,178,605 streams on June 10, thus breaking the septet’s record for the highest number of first-day streams of any Korean-language song released on Spotify.

Not just that, the septet's new b-side track Run BTS entered the chart at number 6, the sentimental track For Youth at number 11, and Born Singer at number 16.

The K-pop titans landed an impressive total of 28 songs in the Global Top 200 on June 10, including Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, and Life Goes On.

Furthermore, not just the septet but also member Jungkook has achieved a new feat on Spotify.

Jungkook’s song Stay Alive and the septet's Yet to Come both charted at number 3 on Spotify’s global chart. Jungkook is also the highest-peaking Asian soloist on the Spotify Global Chart.

BTS’ Yet to Come debuts with the highest number of listeners on the MelON chart in 2022

The seven-member group continued their impressive streak as their comeback title track, Yet to Come, debuted with the highest number of listeners in 2022 on Korea’s MelON chart.

MelON shared that Yet to Come debuted with the most listeners in 2022 with 53,724 listeners.

Netizens were particularly amazed that so many listeners turned up on day one despite the song being released at 1 pm KST, which is not the standard release time in Korea.

BTS dominates the global iTunes chart with their anthology album Proof

Right after the release of Proof, the talented seven-member group rose to the top of various international charts, including iTunes charts.

The K-pop juggernauts debuted at number 1 worldwide and on European iTunes albums and song charts with Proof and the septet's Yet To Come, making them the second Korean act to do so in 2022.

Proof reached number one on iTunes 'Top Album' chart in 65 countries, including the United States, Singapore, and Australia.

Proof has become the second album released in 2022 with the most number 1s.

Yet to Come topped the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 97 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong, and France.

The septet will perform their new song, Yet to Come, live for the first time in a special broadcast of 'RUN BTS' on June 13 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

