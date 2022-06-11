June K-pop boy group brand reputation rankings: BTS reigns the chart

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS has been creating ripples on the internet for over a month after the announcement of its new anthology album Proof. The group made the announcement about Proof following its four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the Korean pop music industry has seen several comebacks from various boy groups this year. The veteran boy group BIGBANG will also be returning to the music scene.

The Korean Business Research Institute (KBRI) released a list of June's K-pop boy group brand reputation rankings. BTS snagged the top spot and emerged victorious among other Korean pop boy bands in the industry.

These official rankings were determined through a thorough analysis by KBRI. It used popular data from May 11 to June 11, 2022 which ranged from media coverage, communication, community awareness index, and consumer participation of the various boy groups.

BTS ranks #1 on the K-pop boy group brand reputation list

On June 11, 2022, KBRI updated netizens on the brand reputation rankings of various Korean pop boy groups. Record-breaking boy group BTS was in first position with a brand reputation index of 11,581,981. The seven-member boy group took the win for the 49th consecutive month and saw a slight increase of 0.08% since May 2022.

The group’s name cropped up as a keyword for numerous online searches typed by millions of fans and users. High-ranking phrases such as "Instagram", "Proof", "ARMY", and "White House" also popped up as part of these searches.

Meanwhile, other famous keywords and terminologies like “Yet To Come, "For Youth," and individual member names also trended against the group’s name. Additionally, the septet’s positive and negative aspect analysis also revealed a score of 85.61% positive reactions from fans and critics alike.

Following BTS is the thirteen-member Korean boy group SEVENTEEN, who ranked #2 for June with a whopping 114.88% increase in its brand reputation index since May 2022. The group’s brand reputation index summed up to be a total of 5,823,248 this month.

K-pop boy group EXO ranked #3 with a brand reputation index of 2,916,453 and saw an impressive 38.25% increase in its score since last month.

Other Korean pop boy groups such as BIGBANG came in fourth place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,698,449, with NCT coming in fifth place with a total index of 2,663,252.

The following list contains the names of the various K-pop boy groups who have subsequently ranked in the analysis:

BTS SEVENTEEN EXO BIGBANG NCT MONSTA X ASTRO THE BOYZ TXT BTOB Super Junior SHINee WINNER Stray Kids TREASURE GOT7 NU’EST VIXX 2PM Wanna One ATEEZ ENHYPEN Ciipher SF9 TNX INFINITE Golden Child Highlight PENTAGON

BTS 2022 comeback with brand new album Proof

On June 10, 2022, K-pop boy group BTS dominated various social networking platforms with their latest album Proof. The newly launched an is an anthology of the group’s past, present, and future. Combining the old with the new and looking forward to more memories, the group has released a total of 35 tracks that includes hits, unreleased songs, demos and more.

The septet also released the official music video for the song Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). The song has already seen soaring success with a total of 53 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far