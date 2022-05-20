SEVENTEEN breaks own record and surpasses 2 million stock pre-orders for the first time with upcoming album 'Face The Sun' 

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has reached an impressive new milestone with their upcoming fourth studio album Face The Sun. The album has exceeded 2 million stock pre-orders ahead of its release on May 27, marking the group's highest number of stock pre-orders till date.

The group, consisting of members Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, S. Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, has once again proved that they are indeed popular worldwide. Their unparalleled talent is evidenced by the phenomenal record in stock pre-orders.

SEVENTEEN rides on a career high with upcoming album Face The Sun

On May 20, 2022, the pre-order sales of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio Face The Sun, which will be released on May 27, skyrocketed to 2 million copies globally. The thirteen-member group has now set a new record once again, a week before their much-anticipated comeback to the K-pop music industry.

Earlier, with the pre-order sales of Face The Sun surpassing 1.74 million copies within a week, many K-media outlets predicted a career high for the group in the coming days.

The total number of pre-orders is the bulk of the album stock that is initially produced before an album’s official release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including the number of pre-order copies of a specific album by fans.

As proven by the pre-order stock of the album exceeding expectations, fans are eagerly waiting for the new record streak that SEVENTEEN will make with the official release of their upcoming fourth studio album. The group, reborn as the most trending artist in the K-pop music scene worldwide by booking a million-seller for six consecutive years, won the title of 'Double Million Seller' with Face The Sun.

The group’s upcoming album, which talks about their ambition of becoming the only and most influential “Sun” or guiding light in the world, includes the group’s first-ever English track Dar+ling, which was released last month. The album will also include the title song Hot, along with other tracks such as Don Quixote, March, Domino, Shadow, Sing Me, If You Leave Me, and Ash.

More about the album

For the upcoming album, the group also revealed the characteristics of the self-produced idols. Vocal team leader and music producer Woozi participated in the production of the album’s title track Hot. Group members S.Coups, Hoshi, Mingyu, Wonwoo, Vernon, and Dino also took part in composing and writing the lyrics for the tracks on the album.

The title song Hot combines hip-hop beats with a western guitar melody. It showcases SEVENTEEN's unique musical identity and reveals their strong desire to eventually become “The Sun."

Edited by Mohini Banerjee