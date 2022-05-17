SEVENTEEN World Tour 2022: Dates, cities and all we know so far

Global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN is gearing up to meet fans worldwide as it recently announced its 2022 World Tour BE THE SUN. Ahead of the release of their new album FACE THE SUN, the thirteen-member group will embark on a world tour and greet fans across 12 stops in North America.

According to the group’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, the members will kickstart their much-anticipated concert in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome from June 25 to 26, 2022.

Consisting of members S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, the group will give fans a night to remember along with groovy music and heartfelt moments.

More dates to be added in SEVENTEEN's 2022 World Tour 'BE THE SUN'

On May 17, 2022, SEVENTEEN's agency, Pledis Entertainment, took to its official social media accounts to announce the group’s upcoming 2022 World Tour, BE THE SUN. The announcement comes ahead of SEVENTEEN’s fourth full album, FACE THE SUN, which has already seen pre-order success.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17

weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/bj0rw6x5 [NOTICE] SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - SEOUL 오프라인 공연 상세 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) [NOTICE] SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - SEOUL 오프라인 공연 상세 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/bj0rw6x5 https://t.co/h6uRhbqUVZ

The much-awaited tour begins in Seoul this June before heading to North America, where the thirteen-member group will perform in 12 different cities across the US and Canada.

From August 2022 to September 2022, the group will play live in US cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. Additionally, SEVENTEEN will also make two stops in Canada, one in Vancouver and one in Toronto. The tour's final venue and ticketing details are slated to drop in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Pledis Entertainment has announced that the group will be holding multiple arena shows in Asia and six dome concerts in Japan from November 2022 to December 2022 as part of the world tour. However, the exact dates and venues for these events will be announced later.

The confirmed dates for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 2022 world tour are as follows:

June 2022

25 – Seoul, South Korea

26 – Seoul, South Korea

August 2022

10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

12 – Seattle, Washington, US

14 – Oakland, California, US

17 – Los Angeles, California, US

20 – Houston, Texas, US

23 – Fort Worth, Texas, US

25 – Chicago, Illinois, US

28 – Washington D.C., US

30 – Atlanta, Georgia, US

September 2022

1 – Belmont Park, New York, US

3 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

6 – Newark, New Jersey, US

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up to drop its fourth studio album, FACE THE SUN, on May 27 at 1 pm KST. The group released its pre-single Dar+ling on April 15, 2022, marking its first-ever English track performed by all 13 members of the group.

According to the thirteen-member boy group, the song serves as a "thank you gift" to their fans, known as CARATs. Soon after its release, the love track soared to the top of the iTunes Top Songs chart in 34 countries.

Edited by Suchitra