Netizens express concerns over SEVENTEEN's album 'Face The Sun' as it will propagate 260 photo cards

Global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has announced a fourth full-length album, Face The Sun, slated for release on May 27, 2022. The upcoming album will include the group’s first English-Language single, Dar+ling, released on April 15, 2022.

Also, pre-orders for the album began on April 22, 2022. The unique and exclusive merchandise that accompanies the album consists of a “Random” box, a “Set” box, and a “Face The Sun Kit.” The group also announced that it would be releasing 260 photo cards in total.

Face The Sun official merchandise (Image via Weverse Shop)

Some netizens are surprised about the pricing of the sets and are expressing concerns over the excessive number of photo cards for the upcoming album.

"20 different types of photo cards is not necessary": Netizens worry about SEVENTEEN's photo cards

SEVENTEEN’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, finally launched pre-order sales of the group’s exclusive merchandise for its upcoming album, Face The Sun, on the Weverse Shop. The Weverse Shop is an official e-commerce website for fans worldwide to purchase official artist merchandise.

Official merchandise of the group (Image via Weverse Shop)

SEVETEEN’s official album merchandise consists of a “Random box” set, a “Set” box, and a “Face The Sun Kit.” The agency also updated fans that the photo card set will consist of five different versions and include a total of 260 photo cards.

Photo card versions for the album (Image via Weverse Shop)

Upon hearing the details, netizens took to various social media platforms to express their concerns over the excessive number of photo cards. They stated that it wasn’t necessary to have multiple versions and photo cards. Netizens also noted that this could be a way for SEVENTEEN to reach the 1 million seller landmark.

달빛⁵🍑 @dalbitkkot @BeyonceSvt3 @RosiiMiko @pannchoa Yeah but maybe having 20 different types of photocards is not necessary?🥲 @BeyonceSvt3 @RosiiMiko @pannchoa Yeah but maybe having 20 different types of photocards is not necessary?🥲

달빛⁵🍑 @dalbitkkot @jxshni @BeyonceSvt3 @RosiiMiko

I dont even like the fact that my faves have 3 versions, it doesn't change who does it, fave or not @pannchoa It's not a matter of faves, it's a matter of "please let's stop being wasteful, our planet is dying already"I dont even like the fact that my faves have 3 versions, it doesn't change who does it, fave or not @jxshni @BeyonceSvt3 @RosiiMiko @pannchoa It's not a matter of faves, it's a matter of "please let's stop being wasteful, our planet is dying already" I dont even like the fact that my faves have 3 versions, it doesn't change who does it, fave or not

Hani🧸 @Mrs_sisu 🏻 @pannchoa I hear the trees crying LOL wasted paper and resources ngl. If they had digital verisons and would sell only the photocards I would be so much happier. But imagine buying hundreds! of copies to only collect the cards. Tf u gonna do with the albums? Waste them, obv. @pannchoa I hear the trees crying LOL wasted paper and resources ngl. If they had digital verisons and would sell only the photocards I would be so much happier. But imagine buying hundreds! of copies to only collect the cards. Tf u gonna do with the albums? Waste them, obv.👎🏻

Some are also stating that the idea contributes to a lot of environmental waste. They said that it would have been a better decision if digital versions of the photo cards were considered.

However, fans of the group, known as CARATs, are protesting against these accusations and calling out people for slamming the agency and group unnecessarily.

Official merchandise for Face The Sun (Image via Weverse Shop)

Fans are stating that SEVENTEEN has been a million sellers before and that the number of photo cards per version is agreeable as there are 13 members. One fan also gave a simple mathematical equation to end the confusion.

face the sun 𖧷 27.5.2022 @jiagashi @nlyonejunkook @pannchoa why are you talking as if they aren’t already 5x million seller artists (even with lesser pcs and album versions) in the past. seventeen are famous, in demand, and can sell. @nlyonejunkook @pannchoa why are you talking as if they aren’t already 5x million seller artists (even with lesser pcs and album versions) in the past. seventeen are famous, in demand, and can sell.

17's داناDana 𖧷 @mingyuscanines_ @pannchoa We have prayed for 4 photocards per album and finally we got it @pannchoa We have prayed for 4 photocards per album and finally we got it🎉🎉

한낳🦦 @000_pffft

Seventeen sold million copy with just 1 version album, you just jealous cuz you fave version less than 13 @pannchoa Dont act like eviromentalist if you still lurking on twt and stream your fave 24h, act like your fave sales doesnt hit roof and left carbon in the airSeventeen sold million copy with just 1 version album, you just jealous cuz you fave version less than 13 @pannchoa Dont act like eviromentalist if you still lurking on twt and stream your fave 24h, act like your fave sales doesnt hit roof and left carbon in the airSeventeen sold million copy with just 1 version album, you just jealous cuz you fave version less than 13

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun is a follow-up to the group’s 2019 album, An Ode. Since then, the group has released its ninth mini-album Attacca, which earned it success in the US. The group ranked #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, selling 25,000 copies in the US in October 2019.

