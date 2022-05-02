Netizens express concerns over SEVENTEEN's album 'Face The Sun' as it will propagate 260 photo cards

Global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has announced a fourth full-length album, Face The Sun, slated for release on May 27, 2022. The upcoming album will include the group’s first English-Language single, Dar+ling, released on April 15, 2022.
Also, pre-orders for the album began on April 22, 2022. The unique and exclusive merchandise that accompanies the album consists of a “Random” box, a “Set” box, and a “Face The Sun Kit.” The group also announced that it would be releasing 260 photo cards in total.
Some netizens are surprised about the pricing of the sets and are expressing concerns over the excessive number of photo cards for the upcoming album.
"20 different types of photo cards is not necessary": Netizens worry about SEVENTEEN's photo cards
SEVENTEEN’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, finally launched pre-order sales of the group’s exclusive merchandise for its upcoming album, Face The Sun, on the Weverse Shop. The Weverse Shop is an official e-commerce website for fans worldwide to purchase official artist merchandise.
SEVETEEN’s official album merchandise consists of a “Random box” set, a “Set” box, and a “Face The Sun Kit.” The agency also updated fans that the photo card set will consist of five different versions and include a total of 260 photo cards.
Upon hearing the details, netizens took to various social media platforms to express their concerns over the excessive number of photo cards. They stated that it wasn’t necessary to have multiple versions and photo cards. Netizens also noted that this could be a way for SEVENTEEN to reach the 1 million seller landmark.
Some are also stating that the idea contributes to a lot of environmental waste. They said that it would have been a better decision if digital versions of the photo cards were considered.
However, fans of the group, known as CARATs, are protesting against these accusations and calling out people for slamming the agency and group unnecessarily.
Fans are stating that SEVENTEEN has been a million sellers before and that the number of photo cards per version is agreeable as there are 13 members. One fan also gave a simple mathematical equation to end the confusion.
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun is a follow-up to the group’s 2019 album, An Ode. Since then, the group has released its ninth mini-album Attacca, which earned it success in the US. The group ranked #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, selling 25,000 copies in the US in October 2019.