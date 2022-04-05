Brave Girls' fans upset with quality of photocards and other merchandise 

While photocards are some of the most coveted collectibles in the K-Pop world, Brave Girls' new collection has left several fans upset due to its poor quality.

The four-member group released a repackaged version of their fifth EP After We Ride, on August 23, 2021. The new collection of photocards was part of the fan merchandise for the album. Fans pre-ordered the photocards in droves, but the quality of what they received left a lot to be desired.

The photocards were part of Brave Girls' After We Ride collection

On April 4, a fan of Brave Girls took to an online forum to share their experience on receiving the photocards. Titled An idol photocard with something unique, the post included pictures of several of the members.

While the photocard of Yuna, sporting a pink harness and cardigan with kitsch accessorizing, looks normal at first glance, a closer inspection reveals something odd.

In the photo, the shadow of the person taking the Brave Girls' member's picture is visible.

In the post, the fan went on to say:

"They made this with the shadow of the person who took the photo included.”

Surprisingly, the photocard was not part of the normal collection, but was considered a 'special promotional photocard.’

The incident has not gone down well with fans of the group, with many pointing out the lack of production value of the shoot. Given how expensive the photocards are, such a poor product has left many Brave Girls fans upset.

Several pointed out that the photo was taken with a phone, not even a professional camera.

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] Knets criticize Brave Girls' staffs for sloppy photo card [ notpannchoa ] Knets criticize Brave Girls' staffs for sloppy photo card https://t.co/uI5lJ7SDrW

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Brave Girls has been called out for poor quality of the group's merchandise.

After the success of their fourth EP single Rollin, the group's agency, Brave Entertainment, sold the K-pop group's first official merchandise. Despite eagerly awaiting the products, fans were left in shock after seeing the poor quality of the merchandise.

The Rollin collection contained photocards and a pack of four soju glasses, which cost 55,000 KRW ($48 USD).

KK free hug claiming era @jihILLeven brave girls straightass has soju and beer glasses as md + bottle opener LMAOOOOOO I LOVE THIS GROUP SM brave girls straightass has soju and beer glasses as md + bottle opener LMAOOOOOO I LOVE THIS GROUP SM https://t.co/KEpzviGWrf

While the glasses appeared to be of poor quality, with faded images of the members printed on them, the design of the acrylic stand for the soju glasses was called tacky and unrefined. Given that it was their first collection of merchandise, the poor quality had surprised fans.

daniela @danielapcm @allkpop Well the photocards are pretty normal tbh but for 48 usd that soju glass is very low quality and it’s completely understandable why they would return it… @allkpop Well the photocards are pretty normal tbh but for 48 usd that soju glass is very low quality and it’s completely understandable why they would return it…

Aubreyk @Aubreykdream @shotarooney @allkpop the print on the glasses is blurry and even has white outlines from bad printing @shotarooney @allkpop the print on the glasses is blurry and even has white outlines from bad printing

Meanwhile, the group made a comeback with their sixth EP, Thank You, featuring a lead single of the same name, on March 14, 2022.

