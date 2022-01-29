Brave Girls to give Gaon Charts Music Awards a miss as Yuna tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop girl group Brave Girls has announced that they will no longer be attending the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards this year, given member Yuna’s poor health.
A short while after the announcement, the agency announced that the idol had tested positive for COVID-19.
Brave Girls to miss Gaon Charts Music Awards
On January 27, the group’s agency, Brave Entertainment, announced that the K-pop band will be giving Gaon Charts Music Awards a miss this year.
They said:
"We would like to inform you that Brave Girls will not be able to participate in the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards red carpet event and the awards ceremony scheduled on this day due to Yuna's poor health condition."
However, fans don't need to be too upset as the agency revealed that the performances for the event have already been pre-recorded, and thus, will be broadcast without any setbacks.
They said:
“Brave Girls have already pre-recorded their performance yesterday and so their stage performance will be broadcasted without any setbacks. However, we apologize for the sudden news causing concerns."
Brave Entertainment concluded:
"We will focus on the artist's recovery so that she can recover her health quickly and return healthy."
Yuna tests positive for COVID-19
A day after the girl group's initial announcement, the agency confirmed that Yuna has tested positive for COVID-19.
On January 28, Brave Entertainment released the following announcement on the group’s official fan cafe:
"Hello. This is Brave Entertainment. Brave Girls member Yuna tested positive for COVID-19 today.
"Yuna already received the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, but her condition suddenly worsened yesterday, so she preemptively took a PCR test and received a positive test this morning. Yujeong, Eunji, and all the related staff who took the tests together all tested negative, so we will consider the incubation period and check with the self-testing kits afterwards as well. We promise to do our best in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by continuously carrying out PCR tests.
"We have halted all the scheduled activities currently planned for the group, and we are carrying out the necessary measures by following the guidelines set by health authorities.
"The company will consider the safety of the artists and staff as our top priority, and we will do our best to take the necessary measures for the artist’s recovery and for preventing the spread of COVID-19."
Incidentally, the group has had another member struggling with health issues lately. Earlier this month, the agency announced that Minyoung would be taking a hiatus due to her poor health.
Meanwhile, the K-pop group held their concert THE BRAVE GIRLS SHOW on January 15 and 16.