Where to watch Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022: Streaming details, lineup, start time and all you need to know

After the remarkable 36th annual Golden Disc Awards, the much-awaited Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022 has released its commencement date. The award show revealed its list of artist lineups, and fans are eager to tune in.

Along with the lineup list, it has also released its nomination list and 'how to vote' guide for categories like Mubeat Global Choice Awards.

The organizers of the award show, Korea Music Content Association, have confirmed the details of the date, time, venue, and hosts. Additionally, they are urging Korean musicophiles from different countries to watch the event. It will showcase performances by world-famous K-pop groups.

Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022 lineup and more

The award show released an exciting lineup of performances by NCT 127, NCT Dream, STAYC, Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, SHINee, Standing Egg, Oh My Girl, Lee Mujin, Lee Chan Won, Lim Young Woong, Girls' Generation member Taeyeon, and Homies.

Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022 - Timing, hosts and more

Organized by Korea Music Content Association, the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards will be hosted by Super Junior Eunhyuk and STAYC idol Sieun. Eunhyuk, whose real name is Lee Hyuk-jae, has experience in hosting an award show by being the MC of the 23rd annual Seoul Music Awards.

The extravagant award ceremony will be held on January 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm KST at the Jasmil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. The show will be livestreamed on Gaon Chart’s official YouTube channel, 1theK, Kakao TV, and Melon. Fans can also watch the ceremony online for free on VLive.

Fans took to social media to express their eagerness to see their idols perform their hit singles and iconic choreography. They have also been busy voting for their favorite K-pop groups and are urging others to vote.

foReVer ♔ @heroes_twt SHINee, Taeyeon, Tiffany and Red Velvet all attending the Gaon Chart Music Awards .. I WON SHINee, Taeyeon, Tiffany and Red Velvet all attending the Gaon Chart Music Awards .. I WON

skylar @baejoology gaon chart music awards next week. 🥰 gaon chart music awards next week. 🥰

ً @liyahdiary I’m so excited that taeyeon as a performer and tiffany will attend 11th gaon chart music awards!! :D I’m so excited that taeyeon as a performer and tiffany will attend 11th gaon chart music awards!! :D

eve ☆ @BE0MSi moas don't forget to vote beomgyu later at 6pm kst on starplay and keep voting for txt on mubeat gaon chart music awards <3 moas don't forget to vote beomgyu later at 6pm kst on starplay and keep voting for txt on mubeat gaon chart music awards <3

Also Read Article Continues below

The final round of voting in Mubeat Global Choice category started on January 11 ahead of the award show. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants using the Mubeat app or website.

Edited by Danyal Arabi