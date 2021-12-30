×
Create
Notifications

The 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022 second attending lineup confirmed; TXT, Seventeen, STAYC, and more

K-Pop Artists. (Image via Instagram/@saythename_17/@stayc_highup/@txt_bighit).
K-Pop Artists. (Image via Instagram/@saythename_17/@stayc_highup/@txt_bighit).
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 30, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Feature

The 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) have released its second attending lineup and fans are anxiously waiting for the show's date to arrive. This will be an online ceremony. These awards give honor to achievers of the K-Pop music industry.

On December 30 2021, the following artists will be joining the fun and star-studded event as the second attending lineup: IU, Seventeen, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, Heize, Big Mama, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and STAYC.

Time for the world to become one with #music !🎵💃🕺The 36th Golden Disc Awards2022.01.08(Sat) 3PMLive on #JTBC #JTBC#JTBC4#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards #골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda https://t.co/uL0N4Er9xB

Golden Disc Awards (GDA): A Night to Remember

More and more end-of-the-year awards are being aired and K-Pop fans are tuning in to watch their idols' enchanting performance on stage, giving them beautiful memories which they will treasure. This year's Golden Disc Award will be hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung.

Introducing the best trio ever to host of the 36th #GoldenDiscAwards It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.♥#SungSiKyung #LeeDaHee #LeeSeungGiThe 36th Golden Disc Awards 2022.01.08(Sat) 3PM#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards #골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda https://t.co/HF2hGJN6eG

Earlier on December 28, the awards show announced its first attending lineup consisting of the following groups: ENHYPEN, aespa, BTS, THE BOYZ, Brave Girls, Lim Young Woong, Lee Mujin, and Jeon Somi.

A quick glance at the nominees for various awards at the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022

K-pop is a cultural phenomenon with incredible musicians displaying the best of what they have. These talented individuals perform as part of bands, groups and some are even soloists.

Here is a brief look at the nominated artists for various awards at the 36th Golden Disc Awards:

See the complete list of 36th #GoldenDiscAwards nominees and find out who wins on January 8, 2022 on #JTBC #JTBC2 #JTBC4 #골든디스크어워즈 #골든디스크 #goldendisc #gda #디지털음원부문 #BestDigitalSongDivision #음반부문 #BestAlbumDivision #신인부문 #RookieArtistDivision https://t.co/iv4wubTKjE

Along with their extraordinary talents, the use of advanced technology and editing in music videos, these maestros have changed the face of the music industry. Both artists and fan-followers are increasing by the day, with new artists signing up under various labels and fanbases getting created with unique names.

Fans from different groups have expressed their enthusiasm upon hearing the list of lineups for the upcoming award show.

GDA's line-up so far:5 female groups:aespa, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Big Mama, STAYC3 female soloists:Somi, Heize, IU6 male groups:Enhypen, The Boyz, BTS, TXT, Seventeen, Stray Kids2 male soloists:Lee Mujin, Lim Young WoongPlease keep up this good balance of artists.
@jieunchart @_IUofficial Lets go daesang is coming!!! @_IUofficial a my sea performance please🙏🏼
GDA performance line up WOOOOW me is excited 😹
GDA’s line up until now is so good!
GDA LINE UP IS LOOKING GOOD
Heize was officially announced on the artist line-up for the 36th Golden Disc Awards! She will be performing at the event on January 8th, starting at 3pm KST!Live on #JTBC #JTBC#JTBC4 💜#골든디스크어워즈 #goldendiscawards #골든디스크 #goldendisc #heize #헤이즈 https://t.co/z7xPcSI7ko

Where to watch GDA 2022

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8 at 3 p.m. KST at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and will be broadcast via JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Stick around as there is more to come.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी