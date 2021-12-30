The 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022 second attending lineup confirmed; TXT, Seventeen, STAYC, and more

The 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) have released its second attending lineup and fans are anxiously waiting for the show's date to arrive. This will be an online ceremony. These awards give honor to achievers of the K-Pop music industry.

On December 30 2021, the following artists will be joining the fun and star-studded event as the second attending lineup: IU, Seventeen, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, Heize, Big Mama, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and STAYC.

Golden Disc Awards (GDA): A Night to Remember

More and more end-of-the-year awards are being aired and K-Pop fans are tuning in to watch their idols' enchanting performance on stage, giving them beautiful memories which they will treasure. This year's Golden Disc Award will be hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung.

Earlier on December 28, the awards show announced its first attending lineup consisting of the following groups: ENHYPEN, aespa, BTS, THE BOYZ, Brave Girls, Lim Young Woong, Lee Mujin, and Jeon Somi.

A quick glance at the nominees for various awards at the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2022

K-pop is a cultural phenomenon with incredible musicians displaying the best of what they have. These talented individuals perform as part of bands, groups and some are even soloists.

Here is a brief look at the nominated artists for various awards at the 36th Golden Disc Awards:

Along with their extraordinary talents, the use of advanced technology and editing in music videos, these maestros have changed the face of the music industry. Both artists and fan-followers are increasing by the day, with new artists signing up under various labels and fanbases getting created with unique names.

Fans from different groups have expressed their enthusiasm upon hearing the list of lineups for the upcoming award show.

Where to watch GDA 2022

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8 at 3 p.m. KST at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and will be broadcast via JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. Stick around as there is more to come.

