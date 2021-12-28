The 36th Golden Disc Awards reveals 1st lineup: BTS, aespa, ENHYPEN, and more

The 36th Golden Disc Awards announced its first lineup of performers and it is an exciting lot. The awards released a mixed list of third and fourth-generation K-Pop groups and artists. The biggest in the former and the rising popular groups in the latter made up the performers' list.

The first lineup introduces BTS, Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, and others. Some of the artists will be performing at the coveted year-end ceremony for the first time, attracting more eyeballs.

BTS to release exclusive performance footage for 36th Golden Disc Awards

Year-end award shows and incredible stages are yet to be over. On December 28, the 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) revealed their first lineup of performers. GDA, since its inception, has been home to some exemplary performances, in line with each group’s insane popularity.

The first group lineup reveal includes Grammy-nominated BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, THE BOYZ and Brave Girls. As for solo artists, Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong and Jeon Somi will grace the awards show.

BTS members, although back in South Korea, are still partaking in their ongoing vacation. Hence, they will release a special and exclusive performance from their Los Angeles concert through a clip. Three members - Jin, SUGA and RM - were also recently reported to have tested COVID positive and are currently under quarantine.

Nominees for the 36th Golden Disc Awards

All the artists listed in the lineup are nominated for at least one category for the 36th Golden Disc Awards. Rookie group aespa is nominated for three categories - Rookie Artist of the Year, Digital Song (Bonsang) and Album Division (Bonsang) awards. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s million-selling album DIMENSION: DILEMMA is nominated for Album Division (Bonsang) along with THE BOYZ’s THRILL-ING.

Lee Mujin’s Traffic Light, Brave Girls’ Chi Mat Ba Ram, Lim Young Woong’s My Starry Love and Jeon Somi’s DUMB DUMB are also nominated for Digital Song (Bonsang).

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will also mark the first appearance of girl groups Brave Girls and aespa.

Meanwhile, BTS is nominated for Digital Song (Bonsang) for Butter and Album Division for BE.

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung. The awards ceremony will take place on January 8, 2022 at 3 PM KST on JTBC channels.

