"This is heartbreaking": NCT fan sparks debate by dumping 2 boxes of albums after removing photocards 

An NCT fan has reportedly dumped two boxes of the Korean boy band's album after removing photocards from them.
The situation has been highly disappointing for NCT's fans, and photos of the incident have now gone viral on social media.
NCTZEN buys band's album just for the pictures
An individual dumped two boxes of NCT's CDs on top of Myeong-dong's City Record. They removed all the photocards, threw away the plastic, and left.
Many people highlighted how this action represents some fans' superficial obsession with the band. They do not appreciate the artists for their work, but perhaps for the fad that K-pop following has become.
A similar incident occurred with a South Korean boy band Wanna One with their brand new copies of Undivided discarded on the street near a trash can. Apparently someone removed the photocard and left the remains. This raises concerns about whether fans appreciate their idols or just their external appearance. People were also concerned with the environmental impact caused by these plastic albums being haphazardly dumped on the roadside, even though numerous K-pop bands and individual artists raise awareness for the same.
Most albums and CDs come with exclusive visual content such as album photos and posters that are not freely available on the market. This leads to mass-purchasing which is not only a waste or money and product but it also has negative impacts on the Earth.
Album dumping enrages Twitter
Fans and the general public had plenty to say about the situation. While some highlighted how disrespectful the action was, others focused on the environmental consequences of the same:
Mass-purchasing has become a trend , similar to lottery tickets. This type of purchasing gives the fans a higher chance of meeting their idols. The albums also provide high-quality images which fans add to their collections. Some of the rarer ones can then be sold later at premium prices.
Who are NCT (Neo Cultural Technology)?
NCT is a South Korean boy band formed by the entertainment giant SM Entertainment back in 2016. The group comprises 23 members as of April 2021, ranging from late teens to mid-twenties and are divided into four sub-units.
Neo Cultural Technology (NCT) has won several awards, including the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best New Asian Artist - Group (2017), Mnet Asian Music Award for Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10 (2020), Mnet Asian Music Award for Favorite Male Group (2020) and Global Disc Award Album Division (2021).