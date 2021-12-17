"This is heartbreaking": NCT fan sparks debate by dumping 2 boxes of albums after removing photocards 

An NCT fan has reportedly dumped two boxes of the Korean boy band's album after removing photocards from them.

The situation has been highly disappointing for NCT's fans, and photos of the incident have now gone viral on social media.

NCTZEN buys band's album just for the pictures

An individual dumped two boxes of NCT's CDs on top of Myeong-dong's City Record. They removed all the photocards, threw away the plastic, and left.

Many people highlighted how this action represents some fans' superficial obsession with the band. They do not appreciate the artists for their work, but perhaps for the fad that K-pop following has become.

A similar incident occurred with a South Korean boy band Wanna One with their brand new copies of Undivided discarded on the street near a trash can. Apparently someone removed the photocard and left the remains. This raises concerns about whether fans appreciate their idols or just their external appearance. People were also concerned with the environmental impact caused by these plastic albums being haphazardly dumped on the roadside, even though numerous K-pop bands and individual artists raise awareness for the same.

Most albums and CDs come with exclusive visual content such as album photos and posters that are not freely available on the market. This leads to mass-purchasing which is not only a waste or money and product but it also has negative impacts on the Earth.

Album dumping enrages Twitter

Fans and the general public had plenty to say about the situation. While some highlighted how disrespectful the action was, others focused on the environmental consequences of the same:

🐟CY_BTS ⁷ ⟭⟬ 💜 ⟬⟭ @btsxarmyaccc @pannchoa So disrespectful to the artist. I hope they didn’t see this. I am not their fan at all, but throwing albums that an artist worked so hard on just to get the pcs shows how shallow and insincere these people’s love for their faves’ music is.They aren’t fans. Period.Look @uhtaegood @pannchoa So disrespectful to the artist. I hope they didn’t see this. I am not their fan at all, but throwing albums that an artist worked so hard on just to get the pcs shows how shallow and insincere these people’s love for their faves’ music is.They aren’t fans. Period.Look @uhtaegood

Ting Ting Ball | Girl of my dreams 🕊️ (ia) @AM_chan26 @pannchoa I guess it was mass bought by these fans to increase their chances of getting into a prospective fan meet, I just hope that these albums are given away to NCTzens who can't afford one instead of letting them go to waste, that would be so shameful. @pannchoa I guess it was mass bought by these fans to increase their chances of getting into a prospective fan meet, I just hope that these albums are given away to NCTzens who can't afford one instead of letting them go to waste, that would be so shameful.

Eli⁷|🐣 @MarielaPark_ @pannchoa It's sad to see how "fans" are more interested in a PC either for the appearance of the idol or to resell them, than for the music itself, it's the work of their idols :( @pannchoa It's sad to see how "fans" are more interested in a PC either for the appearance of the idol or to resell them, than for the music itself, it's the work of their idols :(

HybeFam💜🎉 @HybeBch

, 3 they are non-existent in music stores, I'm very upset, I know many people who would appreciate that album without a photocard. @pannchoa As someone who finds it difficult to buy an album, 1 because they are very expensive, 2, the shipping costs are more than the price of the album, 3 they are non-existent in music stores, I'm very upset, I know many people who would appreciate that album without a photocard. @pannchoa As someone who finds it difficult to buy an album, 1 because they are very expensive, 2, the shipping costs are more than the price of the album, 3 they are non-existent in music stores, I'm very upset, I know many people who would appreciate that album without a photocard.

Mass-purchasing has become a trend , similar to lottery tickets. This type of purchasing gives the fans a higher chance of meeting their idols. The albums also provide high-quality images which fans add to their collections. Some of the rarer ones can then be sold later at premium prices.

Who are NCT (Neo Cultural Technology)?

NCT is a South Korean boy band formed by the entertainment giant SM Entertainment back in 2016. The group comprises 23 members as of April 2021, ranging from late teens to mid-twenties and are divided into four sub-units.

Neo Cultural Technology (NCT) has won several awards, including the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best New Asian Artist - Group (2017), Mnet Asian Music Award for Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10 (2020), Mnet Asian Music Award for Favorite Male Group (2020) and Global Disc Award Album Division (2021).

