Winwin is not leaving NCT: Debunking rumors on the K-pop idol's new studio

After news emerged of NCT's Winwin starting his studio, many fans feared that the K-pop idol's departure from the group was imminent.
However, more information regarding his studio has surfaced. It paints a clearer picture and debunks rumors of an exit from the group. NCT will be performing together according to their agency.
NCT's Winwin opens a studio for promotional activities
On September 30, news about Winwin's studio in China started going viral. According to reports, the studio was set up in July 2020. The studio manager was listed as Dong Sicheng, Winwin's real name.
Many began to assume that these were part of his preparations to leave the group. However, an SM Entertainment spokesperson quickly debunked all of the rumors with a simple statement.
In a statement to YTN Star, the SM representative stated that the studio was just for Winwin's acting promotions in China.
The release was received with significant cheer because the idol would be seen in more acting roles in the upcoming years. Fans began to flood social media with celebratory posts.
Winwin, aka Dong Sicheng, is a Chinese K-pop idol. He is a member of NCT and the sub-units NCT 127, NCT U, and the Chinese NCT sub-unit, WayV. His first appearance on an NCT-related music release was NCT 127's first mini-album, NCT #127.
He has appeared on several shows but has not made his leading debut yet. Due to this, many fans are excited about what is to come. Given that the studio was established specifically for acting promotions, fans are rightfully speculating on the possibilities.
Also Read
Given this revelation, the community is now expecting to see him in Chinese shows and movies. Unknown to some, Winwin graduated from The Central Academy of Drama with a major in performance.
The institution is one of the top three art schools in China. Located in Beijing, it comes under the purview of the Ministry of Education. Expectations for the singer's eventual debut are high as fans continue to cheer on the idol.