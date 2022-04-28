SEVENTEEN's Dino opens Instagram account, sends CARATs into a frenzy

CARATs are getting ready to receive notifications from SEVENTEEN’s Dino as the maknae has finally opened his official Instagram account. The news of the idol joining Instagram has created ripples on the internet as Dino is the last member to join the social media platform.

With the username “feat.dino,” the maknae surprised fans with his personal Instagram account and uploaded pictures to treat CARATs. The K-pop idol certainly has fans excited as they can now enjoy content directly from the K-pop singer himself.

CARATs welcome SEVENTEEN's Dino on Instagram

On April 27, 2022, global K-pop sensation Dino had a surprise in store for CARATs. The idol’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, took to the boy group’s official Twitter account and posted an update regarding group member Dino.

The tweet shared the news about Dino opening his personal Instagram account, and fans happily welcomed the singer on the platform.

Dino uploaded three pictures of himself flaunting his charm. According to reports, the idol chose the username “feat.dino,” which comes from Pi Cheol In, which translates to his character’s name in a skit from the 2021 Carat Land. Pi Cheol In is also the Korean meaning of “featuring,” which is the first word in his Instagram ID.

The K-pop idol styled himself in a versatile and chic all-black ensemble and caught the attention of every CARAT with his visuals and bold look. In the pictures, Dino can be seen roaming inside a building floor with benches and greenery around it.

The pictures look as though Dino enjoyed a short stroll through an indoor garden and joined the social media platform by uploading these pictures as his first.

As soon as the idol uploaded these pictures, SEVENTEEN's DK and Seungkwan made sure to be the first to comment on his post and welcomed him to Instagram. Fans also took to Instagram and Twitter to welcome the K-pop singer on the social media platform and stated that they couldn't wait to get more content from him.

At the time of writing, SEVENTEEN's Dino has already amassed over 700,000 followers on Instagram. The K-pop idol was able to achieve such an incredible follower count within just 5 hours and 20 minutes. His first post has already garnered around 690,000 likes and 63,500 comments since the time he uploaded it on the platform.

