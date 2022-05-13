(G)I-DLE world tour 2022: Dates for Southeast Asia, North America, and more announced

A (G)I-DLE world tour will be turning into a reality soon. The five-member girl group announced their first-ever world tour on May 12. Titled Just Me ()I-DLE, the tour spans four months and more than 13 cities worldwide.

The group will perform their hit tracks and b-sides in Seoul, North America, the Philippines, Japan, and more.

The girl group recently showed off their new avatars in a comeback release titled I Never Die with the hit title track TOMBOY. The music video of TOMBOY became the group’s fastest video to cross 100 million views on YouTube.

Riding on the success of their comeback album, (G)I-DLE will meet fans across the globe with fierce performances starting next month.

Details for (G)I-DLE world tour 2022 released

After four years since the group's debut, fans will finally be treated to a (G)I-DLE world tour concert. The now-five-member group debuted in May 2018 with the lead single LATATA. The debut song soon went viral thanks to its addictive lyrics and impressive choreography. The group will now headline a world tour in 2022 and get an opportunity to meet fans across the world for the first time.

The (G)I-DLE world tour, titled Just Me ()I-DLE, will commence in Seoul on June 18. After performing for two consecutive days, the five members will travel to North America in July to perform in L.A, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, and more cities. They will then move to Southeast Asian cities and Japan.

Take a look at the details of the (G)I-DLE world tour:

June 18 and 19 - Seoul

July 22 - L.A

July 24 - San Francisco

July 27 - Seattle

July 30 - Dallas

August 1 - Houston

August 3 - Chicago

August 5 - New York

August 7 - Atlanta

August 10 - Santiago

August 12 - Mexico City

August 14 - Monterrey

August 27 - Jakarta

September 11 - Manila

September 16 and 17 - Tokyo

October 1 - Singapore

CUBE Entertainment is yet to release details on venues and tickets. The (G)I-DLE members also released a YouTube video encouraging fans to meet them at the concerts.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE was originally a six-member group. Vocalist Soojin departed the group after becoming embroiled in a school bullying controversy. The group even ranked second in the girl group reputation rankings released by the Korean Business Research Institute for May 2022.

