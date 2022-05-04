K-pop tours 2022: All groups confirmed for world tours

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions worldwide, there has been a surge of K-pop artists going on K-pop tours. After two years of ambiguity, there finally seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for K-Pop fans.
Fans are coming out in hordes to book tickets to see their favorite artists. Many are willing to cross state borders and even continents to see these artists live, doing what they do best, performing for their fans.
While many artists such as BTS, Epik High, and Eric Nam have already completed touring in 2022, there are still many acts K-pop fans can catch in action.
Schedule for the upcoming K-pop tours in 2022
1) AB6IX
K-pop act AB6IX is going on a fan meeting tour with their AB_NEW AREA Fanmeeting K-pop tour 2022. They will be starting in South Korea, moving on to Japan, and finally going to the US.
- June 4, Saturday - Seoul
- June 5, Sunday - Seoul
- June 16, Thursday - Tokyo
- June 17, Friday - Tokyo
- June 20, Monday - New York
- June 22, Wednesday - Atlanta
- June 24, Friday - Chicago
- June 26, Sunday - Dallas
- June 29, Wednesday - Seattle
- July 1, Friday - Los Angeles
2) ATEEZ
K-pop group ATEEZ has been on tour since the beginning of 2022, and they show no signs of stopping. They kicked off THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END 2022 World Tour in South Korea and have visited various cities in the USA.
They are currently touring in Europe and have already finished their concerts in Madrid and London. They are expected to have a show in Warsaw which is yet to be announced.
- May 4, Wednesday - Paris
- May 8, Sunday - Berlin
- May 9, Monday - Berlin
- May 12, Thursday - Amsterdam
3) Bz-Boys
K-pop group Bz-Boys are about to get busier with their first fan meet on tour in the US called 2022 Bz-Boys US 1st Fanmeet.
- May 1, Sunday - New York
- May 4, Wednesday - Orlando
- May 6, Friday - Denver
- May 8, Sunday - Los Angeles
4) CIX
Rookie group CIX is holding their first-ever tour. The REBEL tour kicked off in Seoul and is currently touring the US. They’ve already visited the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.
- May 2, Monday - Atlanta
- May 5, Thursday - Dallas
- May 7, Saturday - Chicago
- May 10, Tuesday - New York
5) DKB
DKB is kicking off their 2022 K-pop world tour, Meet and Live US Tour, in June, and currently, the only dates announced have been in the US. They are expected to announce more locations as time progresses.
- June 10, Friday - New York
- June 12, Sunday - Chicago
- June 14, Tuesday - Atlanta
- June 15, Wednesday - Dallas
- June 17, Friday - Denver
- June 19, Sunday - Los Angeles
6) DPR
DPR is set to tour the world with their 2022 THE REGIME World Tour. They will be touring North and South America, Europe, and Asia. The Asian tour dates are yet to be decided.
- September 15, Thursday - Austin
- September 16, Friday - Houston
- September 17, Saturday - Dallas
- September 19, Monday - Atlanta
- September 21, Wednesday - Silver Spring
- September 23, Friday - Boston
- September 24, Saturday - New York
- September 25, Sunday - Toronto
- September 26, Monday - Montreal
- September 28, Wednesday - Chicago
- September 30, Friday - Minneapolis
- October 2, Sunday - Calgary
- October 4, Tuesday - Vancouver
- October 5, Wednesday - Seattle
- October 7, Friday - San Francisco
- October 8, Saturday - Los Angeles
- October 14, Friday - Mexico City
- October 16, Sunday - São Paulo
- October 18, Tuesday - Santiago
- November 4, Friday - Paris
- November 6, Sunday - Amsterdam
- November 7, Monday - Munich
- November 8, Tuesday - Berlin
- November 10, Thursday - Brussels
- November 11, Friday - Copenhagen
- November 13, Sunday - London
- November 14, Monday - Manchester
7) Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher is set to go on their Apocalypse: Save Us World Tour in 2022. As of now, only the dates for the US locations have been released.
- June 28, Tuesday - New York
- July 1, Friday - Reading
- July 3, Sunday - Louisville
- July 7, Thursday - Chicago
- July 9, Saturday - Minneapolis
- July 12, Tuesday - Denver
- July 14, Thursday - San Francisco
- July 17, Sunday - Los Angeles
8) GROOVL1N
GROOVL1N label members VIXX’s Ravi, Cold Bay, Xydo, and nafla will be going on the 2022 GROOVL1N US Tour tour. The tour was set to be held earlier in 2022; however, it got postponed to May due to Covid-19.
It was later informed that Cold Bay would not be performing on this tour due to personal reasons and that ticket holders would be refunded if they so wished.
- May 14, Saturday - New York
- May 15, Sunday - Chicago
- May 17, Tuesday - Atlanta
- May 19, Thursday - Denver
- May 20, Friday - Dallas
- May 22, Sunday - Los Angeles
9) KARD
In July, mixed K-pop group KARD is set to perform for fans in Mexico and Chile for their 2022 WILD KARD in Mexico & Chile concerts.
- July 27, Wednesday - Santiago De Chile
- July 31, Sunday - Mexico City
10) MCND
MCND has completed the European leg of its 2022 tour and has set its sights on completing its tour in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. They will be conducting both fansigns and concerts at American locations.
- June 4, Saturday - San Francisco
- June 5, Sunday - Los Angeles
- June 7, Tuesday - Mexico City
- June 9, Thursday - Toronto
- June 10, Friday - Chicago
- June 12, Sunday - New York
- August 12, Friday - Sao Paulo
- August 13, Saturday - Sao Paulo
- August 14, Sunday - Rio de Janeiro
- August 15, Monday - Belo Horizonte
- August 17, Wednesday - Porto Alegre
11) MONSTA X
MONSTA X’s NO LIMIT US Tour was supposed to kick off in 2021 in South Korea. However, due to pandemic restrictions in Seoul, it got canceled. The tour was then supposed to cover both the US and Canada early in 2022; however, it got postponed to May and is currently only covering cities in the US.
- May 21, Saturday - New York
- May 24, Tuesday - Fairfax
- May 26, Thursday - Detroit
- May 28, Saturday - Chicago
- June 1, Wednesday - Sunrise
- June 4, Saturday - Atlanta
- June 6, Monday - Fort Worth
- June 8, Wednesday - Phoenix
- June 11, Saturday - Los Angeles
12) MustB
The K-pop group MUSTB is currently on their 2022 world Tour and has already covered their homeland South Korea and various cities in the USA. They are yet to tour Latin America, Europe, and the UAE. The dates for Sweden and Italy in Europe are yet to be announced.
- May 7, Saturday - Puerto Rico
- May 8, Sunday - Dominican Republic
- May 13, Friday - Panama
- May 15, Sunday - Costa Rica
- May 21, Saturday - El Salvador
- May 27, Friday - Merida, Yucatan, Mexico
- May 29, Sunday - CDMX, Mexico
- July 26, Tuesday - Bucharest, Romania
- July 29, Friday - Dubai
13) NCT 127
NCT 127 announced that they would be going on a world tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK. The South Korean leg of the tour was already completed in December 2021. However, fans can look forward to the Japanese leg of the tour. Some of these dates will even be streamed online.
- May 22, Sunday - Nagoya
- May 28, Saturday - Tokyo
- May 29, Sunday - Tokyo
- June 25, Saturday - Osaka
- June 26, Sunday - Osaka
14) P1Harmony
P1Harmony’s P1ustage H: PEACE Live Tour was to be completed by March 2022; however, due to Covid-19, some of the US dates were rescheduled. However, they managed to complete their concert in Seoul successfully.
- May 8, Sunday - Atlanta
- May 11, Wednesday - Chicago
- May 13, Friday - Denver
- May 15, Sunday - Los Angeles
- May 16, Monday - Los Angeles
- May 18, Wednesday - San Jose
15) Stray Kids
K-pop group Stray Kids’ second world tour, MANIAC, was kicked off in South Korea. Having already completed concerts in Seoul, they’re moving on to tour cities in the US and Japan.
- June 11, Saturday - Kobe
- June 12, Sunday - Kobe
- June 18, Saturday - Tokyo
- June 19, Sunday - Tokyo
- July 26, Tuesday - Tokyo
- July 27, Wednesday - Tokyo
- June 29, Wednesday - Newark
- July 1, Friday - Chicago
- July 3, Sunday - Atlanta
- July 6, Wednesday - Fort Worth
- July 9, Saturday - Inglewood
- July 12, Tuesday - Oakland
- July 14, Thursday - Seattle
16) THE BOYZ
4th generation K-pop boy group, THE BOYZ, will be starting their world tour, THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: THE B-ZONE, from the end of May. They’re touring cities in the US and Europe.
- May 29, Sunday - Los Angeles
- June 1, Wednesday - Chicago
- June 3, Friday - Newark
- June 5, Sunday - Atlanta
- June 8, Wednesday - Dallas
- June 10, Friday - San Jose
- June 20, Monday - London
- June 22, Wednesday - Rotterdam
- June 25, Saturday - Paris
- June 28, Tuesday - Berlin
17) TWICE
K-pop girl group TWICE started their 4TH WORLD TOUR III in 2021, where they covered South Korea, states in North America, and cities in Japan. However, they’re about to return to the US for an encore in May 2022.
- May 14, Saturday - Los Angeles
- May 15, Sunday - Los Angeles
18) TXT
The much-awaited world tour by the K-pop act TXT, ACT: LOVESICK, has recently been revealed. They are set to perform in South Korea and then move to the US. Fans believe more tour locations will be added as time progresses.
- July 2, Saturday - Seoul
- July 3, Sunday - Seoul
- July 7, Thursday - Chicago
- July 9, Saturday - New York
- July 12, Tuesday - Atlanta
- July 14, Thursday - Dallas
- July 17, Sunday - Houston
- July 21, Thursday - San Francisco
19) WOOSUNG
The Rose’s WOOSUNG is on his MOTH EP Showcase Tour in 2022. He will be traveling to cities in Europe, Canada, and the USA to meet and play for fans. He is yet to announce the dates for the Asian leg of the tour.
- May 15, Sunday - Amsterdam
- May 18, Wednesday - Paris
- May 19, Thursday - London
- May 21, Saturday - Cologne
- May 23, Monday - Warsaw
- May 25, Wednesday - Berlin
- May 29, Sunday - New York
- May 31, Tuesday - Dallas
- June 2, Thursday - West Hollywood
- June 4, Saturday - Oakland
- June 6, Monday - Vancouver
20) YUGYEOM
K-pop group GOT7’s YUGYEOM is on the YUGYEOM Europe Tour 2022 in Germany, France, and the UK.
- May 5, Thursday - Berlin
- May 7, Saturday - Munich
- May 8, Sunday - Oberhausen
- May 11, Wednesday - Paris
- May 13, Friday - London
There is also speculation that many other K-pop acts will be going on a world tour in 2022. SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN are rumored to be going on a world tour soon.