K-pop tours 2022: All groups confirmed for world tours

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions worldwide, there has been a surge of K-pop artists going on K-pop tours. After two years of ambiguity, there finally seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for K-Pop fans.

Fans are coming out in hordes to book tickets to see their favorite artists. Many are willing to cross state borders and even continents to see these artists live, doing what they do best, performing for their fans.

While many artists such as BTS, Epik High, and Eric Nam have already completed touring in 2022, there are still many acts K-pop fans can catch in action.

Schedule for the upcoming K-pop tours in 2022

1) AB6IX

K-pop act AB6IX is going on a fan meeting tour with their AB_NEW AREA Fanmeeting K-pop tour 2022. They will be starting in South Korea, moving on to Japan, and finally going to the US.

June 4, Saturday - Seoul

June 5, Sunday - Seoul

June 16, Thursday - Tokyo

June 17, Friday - Tokyo

June 20, Monday - New York

June 22, Wednesday - Atlanta

June 24, Friday - Chicago

June 26, Sunday - Dallas

June 29, Wednesday - Seattle

July 1, Friday - Los Angeles

2) ATEEZ

ATEEZ(에이티즈) 2022 WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BEGINNING OF THE END] in EUROPE

Tour Dates

PARIS: May 4th

BERLIN: May 8th & 9th

AMSTERDAM: May 12th

WARSAW: To be announced

K-pop group ATEEZ has been on tour since the beginning of 2022, and they show no signs of stopping. They kicked off THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END 2022 World Tour in South Korea and have visited various cities in the USA.

They are currently touring in Europe and have already finished their concerts in Madrid and London. They are expected to have a show in Warsaw which is yet to be announced.

May 4, Wednesday - Paris

May 8, Sunday - Berlin

May 9, Monday - Berlin

May 12, Thursday - Amsterdam

3) Bz-Boys

Opening Box office for BZ-BOYS' US Fan Meeting & Concert , BZ PASS,is postponed to Wednesday 3pm (ETS).

K-pop group Bz-Boys are about to get busier with their first fan meet on tour in the US called 2022 Bz-Boys US 1st Fanmeet.

May 1, Sunday - New York

May 4, Wednesday - Orlando

May 6, Friday - Denver

May 8, Sunday - Los Angeles

4) CIX

Rookie group CIX is holding their first-ever tour. The REBEL tour kicked off in Seoul and is currently touring the US. They’ve already visited the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

May 2, Monday - Atlanta

May 5, Thursday - Dallas

May 7, Saturday - Chicago

May 10, Tuesday - New York

5) DKB

Monti~ @motnjsw09

kpoptickets.com/collections/dk…

DKB is kicking off their 2022 K-pop world tour, Meet and Live US Tour, in June, and currently, the only dates announced have been in the US. They are expected to announce more locations as time progresses.

June 10, Friday - New York

June 12, Sunday - Chicago

June 14, Tuesday - Atlanta

June 15, Wednesday - Dallas

June 17, Friday - Denver

June 19, Sunday - Los Angeles

6) DPR

DPR Regime Tour will be upgrading some venues and adding more dates

DPR is set to tour the world with their 2022 THE REGIME World Tour. They will be touring North and South America, Europe, and Asia. The Asian tour dates are yet to be decided.

September 15, Thursday - Austin

September 16, Friday - Houston

September 17, Saturday - Dallas

September 19, Monday - Atlanta

September 21, Wednesday - Silver Spring

September 23, Friday - Boston

September 24, Saturday - New York

September 25, Sunday - Toronto

September 26, Monday - Montreal

September 28, Wednesday - Chicago

September 30, Friday - Minneapolis

October 2, Sunday - Calgary

October 4, Tuesday - Vancouver

October 5, Wednesday - Seattle

October 7, Friday - San Francisco

October 8, Saturday - Los Angeles

October 14, Friday - Mexico City

October 16, Sunday - São Paulo

October 18, Tuesday - Santiago

November 4, Friday - Paris

November 6, Sunday - Amsterdam

November 7, Monday - Munich

November 8, Tuesday - Berlin

November 10, Thursday - Brussels

November 11, Friday - Copenhagen

November 13, Sunday - London

November 14, Monday - Manchester

7) Dreamcatcher

드림캐쳐 Dreamcatcher @hf_dreamcatcher ] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USA



Ticket Open

22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST)

22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST)

22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST)



[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square

bit.ly/36QjmnE ] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USATicket Open22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST)22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST)22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST)[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square [🌑] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USA 🎫Ticket Open🎫🔹22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST) 🔹22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST) 🔹22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST)📍[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square📎 bit.ly/36QjmnE https://t.co/hfKgqJEGBW

Dreamcatcher is set to go on their Apocalypse: Save Us World Tour in 2022. As of now, only the dates for the US locations have been released.

June 28, Tuesday - New York

July 1, Friday - Reading

July 3, Sunday - Louisville

July 7, Thursday - Chicago

July 9, Saturday - Minneapolis

July 12, Tuesday - Denver

July 14, Thursday - San Francisco

July 17, Sunday - Los Angeles

8) GROOVL1N

In case you missed the announcement, Cold Bay will unfortunately not be able to go on tour with GROOVL1N. Tomorrow is the deadline for tickets refunds! Please continue to support, while Ravi, nafla, and Xydo will still be performing!

GROOVL1N label members VIXX’s Ravi, Cold Bay, Xydo, and nafla will be going on the 2022 GROOVL1N US Tour tour. The tour was set to be held earlier in 2022; however, it got postponed to May due to Covid-19.

It was later informed that Cold Bay would not be performing on this tour due to personal reasons and that ticket holders would be refunded if they so wished.

May 14, Saturday - New York

May 15, Sunday - Chicago

May 17, Tuesday - Atlanta

May 19, Thursday - Denver

May 20, Friday - Dallas

May 22, Sunday - Los Angeles

9) KARD

KARD @KARD_Official #KARD]

2022 WILD KARD in MEXICO & CHILE



Mexico tickets on sale here

ticketmaster.com.mx/event/14005C84…



Chile tickets on sale here

puntoticket.com



For VIP EXPERIENCE on here

ninshi.net/wildkardvipexp…



Concert Tickets on sale Friday 15th 2022



#BM #JSEPH #SOMIN #JIWOO 2022 WILD KARD in MEXICO & CHILEMexico tickets on sale hereChile tickets on sale hereFor VIP EXPERIENCE on hereConcert Tickets on sale Friday 15th 2022 [#KARD]2022 WILD KARD in MEXICO & CHILE✔️Mexico tickets on sale hereticketmaster.com.mx/event/14005C84…✔️Chile tickets on sale herepuntoticket.com✔️ For VIP EXPERIENCE on hereninshi.net/wildkardvipexp…✔️Concert Tickets on sale Friday 15th 2022#BM #JSEPH #SOMIN #JIWOO https://t.co/C2DAxXOODG

In July, mixed K-pop group KARD is set to perform for fans in Mexico and Chile for their 2022 WILD KARD in Mexico & Chile concerts.

July 27, Wednesday - Santiago De Chile

July 31, Sunday - Mexico City

10) MCND

MCND_official @McndOfficial_ #TikTok]

'[1ST] MCND NORTH-AMERICA TOUR 2022' 가보자고! GO!



Let's be with MCND at 12PM (KST) tomorrow!!



(Go to the Q&A tab in your account and send us any questions or contents you want to see!)



tiktok.com/live/event/709…



#MCND #엠씨엔디 '[1ST] MCND NORTH-AMERICA TOUR 2022' 가보자고! GO!Let's be with MCND at 12PM (KST) tomorrow!!(Go to the Q&A tab in your account and send us any questions or contents you want to see!) #MCND _NORTH_AMERICA_TOUR [#TikTok]'[1ST] MCND NORTH-AMERICA TOUR 2022' 가보자고! GO!😎Let's be with MCND at 12PM (KST) tomorrow!! 🎶(Go to the Q&A tab in your account and send us any questions or contents you want to see!)🔗 tiktok.com/live/event/709…#MCND #엠씨엔디 #MCND_NORTH_AMERICA_TOUR

MCND has completed the European leg of its 2022 tour and has set its sights on completing its tour in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. They will be conducting both fansigns and concerts at American locations.

June 4, Saturday - San Francisco

June 5, Sunday - Los Angeles

June 7, Tuesday - Mexico City

June 9, Thursday - Toronto

June 10, Friday - Chicago

June 12, Sunday - New York

August 12, Friday - Sao Paulo

August 13, Saturday - Sao Paulo

August 14, Sunday - Rio de Janeiro

August 15, Monday - Belo Horizonte

August 17, Wednesday - Porto Alegre

11) MONSTA X

몬스타엑스_MONSTA X @OfficialMonstaX

2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR IN CHICAGO

추가 공연 티켓 구매 안내



공연일시:2022.05.29(일)

선예매:2022.3.25 금) 12AM~12PM(KST)

일반예매:2022.3.26(토) 12AM(KST)



자세한 내용은 아래 웹사이트에서

확인해 주세요!



🏻ticketmaster.com/event/07005C75… 2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR IN CHICAGO추가 공연 티켓 구매 안내공연일시:2022.05.29(일)선예매:2022.3.25 금) 12AM~12PM(KST)일반예매:2022.3.26(토) 12AM(KST)자세한 내용은 아래 웹사이트에서확인해 주세요! 📢2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR IN CHICAGO추가 공연 티켓 구매 안내✔공연일시:2022.05.29(일)✔선예매:2022.3.25 금) 12AM~12PM(KST) ✔일반예매:2022.3.26(토) 12AM(KST) 자세한 내용은 아래 웹사이트에서확인해 주세요!#몬스타엑스#MONSTA_X #MONSTAX👉🏻ticketmaster.com/event/07005C75…

MONSTA X’s NO LIMIT US Tour was supposed to kick off in 2021 in South Korea. However, due to pandemic restrictions in Seoul, it got canceled. The tour was then supposed to cover both the US and Canada early in 2022; however, it got postponed to May and is currently only covering cities in the US.

May 21, Saturday - New York

May 24, Tuesday - Fairfax

May 26, Thursday - Detroit

May 28, Saturday - Chicago

June 1, Wednesday - Sunrise

June 4, Saturday - Atlanta

June 6, Monday - Fort Worth

June 8, Wednesday - Phoenix

June 11, Saturday - Los Angeles

12) MustB

MustB 머스트비 @MustB_mustment



¡La pre-venta de mercancía oficial de la MUSTB UNVEILED: gira en Latinoamérica 2022 YA ESTÁ ABIERTA!



PERÍODO DE PREVENTA

Desde 2022.04.26 6:00AM KST

al 2022.05.03 12:00PM KST



RESERVA AHORA

bit.ly/MustBUnveiled2…



#MustB_UNVEILED2022 #MUSTB #머스트비 ¡Hola Muffins!¡La pre-venta de mercancía oficial de la MUSTB UNVEILED: gira en Latinoamérica 2022 YA ESTÁ ABIERTA!PERÍODO DE PREVENTADesde 2022.04.26 6:00AM KSTal 2022.05.03 12:00PM KSTRESERVA AHORA ¡Hola Muffins!¡La pre-venta de mercancía oficial de la MUSTB UNVEILED: gira en Latinoamérica 2022 YA ESTÁ ABIERTA! 👏‼️ PERÍODO DE PREVENTA ‼️Desde 2022.04.26 6:00AM KSTal 2022.05.03 12:00PM KSTRESERVA AHORA ⤵bit.ly/MustBUnveiled2…#MustB_UNVEILED2022 #MUSTB #머스트비 https://t.co/Qu5DqMnqaY

The K-pop group MUSTB is currently on their 2022 world Tour and has already covered their homeland South Korea and various cities in the USA. They are yet to tour Latin America, Europe, and the UAE. The dates for Sweden and Italy in Europe are yet to be announced.

May 7, Saturday - Puerto Rico

May 8, Sunday - Dominican Republic

May 13, Friday - Panama

May 15, Sunday - Costa Rica

May 21, Saturday - El Salvador

May 27, Friday - Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

May 29, Sunday - CDMX, Mexico

July 26, Tuesday - Bucharest, Romania

July 29, Friday - Dubai

13) NCT 127

NCT 127 announced that they would be going on a world tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK. The South Korean leg of the tour was already completed in December 2021. However, fans can look forward to the Japanese leg of the tour. Some of these dates will even be streamed online.

May 22, Sunday - Nagoya

May 28, Saturday - Tokyo

May 29, Sunday - Tokyo

June 25, Saturday - Osaka

June 26, Sunday - Osaka

14) P1Harmony

P1Harmony’s P1ustage H: PEACE Live Tour was to be completed by March 2022; however, due to Covid-19, some of the US dates were rescheduled. However, they managed to complete their concert in Seoul successfully.

May 8, Sunday - Atlanta

May 11, Wednesday - Chicago

May 13, Friday - Denver

May 15, Sunday - Los Angeles

May 16, Monday - Los Angeles

May 18, Wednesday - San Jose

15) Stray Kids

K-pop group Stray Kids’ second world tour, MANIAC, was kicked off in South Korea. Having already completed concerts in Seoul, they’re moving on to tour cities in the US and Japan.

June 11, Saturday - Kobe

June 12, Sunday - Kobe

June 18, Saturday - Tokyo

June 19, Sunday - Tokyo

July 26, Tuesday - Tokyo

July 27, Wednesday - Tokyo

June 29, Wednesday - Newark

July 1, Friday - Chicago

July 3, Sunday - Atlanta

July 6, Wednesday - Fort Worth

July 9, Saturday - Inglewood

July 12, Tuesday - Oakland

July 14, Thursday - Seattle

16) THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ Updates & Trans @Update_TheBoyz



ERIC won't be able to join for the US Tour due to his health issue. THE BOYZ will be participating as 10 members only.



#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 @WE_THE_BOYZ [UPDATE] 220427ERIC won't be able to join for the US Tour due to his health issue. THE BOYZ will be participating as 10 members only. [UPDATE] 220427ERIC won't be able to join for the US Tour due to his health issue. THE BOYZ will be participating as 10 members only.#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 @WE_THE_BOYZ https://t.co/2ifYBULx53

4th generation K-pop boy group, THE BOYZ, will be starting their world tour, THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: THE B-ZONE, from the end of May. They’re touring cities in the US and Europe.

May 29, Sunday - Los Angeles

June 1, Wednesday - Chicago

June 3, Friday - Newark

June 5, Sunday - Atlanta

June 8, Wednesday - Dallas

June 10, Friday - San Jose

June 20, Monday - London

June 22, Wednesday - Rotterdam

June 25, Saturday - Paris

June 28, Tuesday - Berlin

17) TWICE

TWICE @JYPETWICE



2 shows SOLD OUT at Banc of California Stadium🥳



ONCE, we'll make sure you have the BEST TIME OF YOUR LIFE at our encore concerts to return your enthusiastic love back🥰



#TWICE #트와이스

_4TH_WORLD_TOUR_ENCORE TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE2 shows SOLD OUT at Banc of California Stadium🥳ONCE, we'll make sure you have the BEST TIME OF YOUR LIFE at our encore concerts to return your enthusiastic love back🥰 #TWICE _4TH_WORLD_TOUR_ENCORE TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE2 shows SOLD OUT at Banc of California Stadium🥳ONCE, we'll make sure you have the BEST TIME OF YOUR LIFE at our encore concerts to return your enthusiastic love back🥰#TWICE #트와이스#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR_ENCORE https://t.co/RA5nS4IdkF

K-pop girl group TWICE started their 4TH WORLD TOUR III in 2021, where they covered South Korea, states in North America, and cities in Japan. However, they’re about to return to the US for an encore in May 2022.

May 14, Saturday - Los Angeles

May 15, Sunday - Los Angeles

18) TXT

Weverse @weverseofficial



Check out the dates and other details on

More info weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/njn8cw6r



#TXT #ACT_LOVE_SICK IN SEOULCheck out the dates and other details on #Weverse More info #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER WORLD TOUR #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK> IN SEOUL 🎉Check out the dates and other details on #Weverse!More info👉weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/njn8cw6r#TXT #ACT_LOVE_SICK https://t.co/QQEn81E2EK

The much-awaited world tour by the K-pop act TXT, ACT: LOVESICK, has recently been revealed. They are set to perform in South Korea and then move to the US. Fans believe more tour locations will be added as time progresses.

July 2, Saturday - Seoul

July 3, Sunday - Seoul

July 7, Thursday - Chicago

July 9, Saturday - New York

July 12, Tuesday - Atlanta

July 14, Thursday - Dallas

July 17, Sunday - Houston

July 21, Thursday - San Francisco

19) WOOSUNG

WOOSUNG @woosungofficial



WOOSUNG Moth EP Showcase Tour – North America & Europe



Tickets on sale:

North America: Thursday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. local time

Europe: Thursday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. CEST / 9 a.m. BST



More info:



#WOOSUNGMOTH [MOTH] 🦋WOOSUNG Moth EP Showcase Tour – North America & EuropeTickets on sale:North America: Thursday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. local timeEurope: Thursday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. CEST / 9 a.m. BSTMore info: woosungofficial.com/tour [MOTH] 🦋WOOSUNG Moth EP Showcase Tour – North America & EuropeTickets on sale:▶ North America: Thursday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. local time▶ Europe: Thursday, April 7 @ 10 a.m. CEST / 9 a.m. BSTMore info: woosungofficial.com/tour#WOOSUNGMOTH https://t.co/M6rmGUnZsL

The Rose’s WOOSUNG is on his MOTH EP Showcase Tour in 2022. He will be traveling to cities in Europe, Canada, and the USA to meet and play for fans. He is yet to announce the dates for the Asian leg of the tour.

May 15, Sunday - Amsterdam

May 18, Wednesday - Paris

May 19, Thursday - London

May 21, Saturday - Cologne

May 23, Monday - Warsaw

May 25, Wednesday - Berlin

May 29, Sunday - New York

May 31, Tuesday - Dallas

June 2, Thursday - West Hollywood

June 4, Saturday - Oakland

June 6, Monday - Vancouver

20) YUGYEOM

K-pop group GOT7’s YUGYEOM is on the YUGYEOM Europe Tour 2022 in Germany, France, and the UK.

May 5, Thursday - Berlin

May 7, Saturday - Munich

May 8, Sunday - Oberhausen

May 11, Wednesday - Paris

May 13, Friday - London

There is also speculation that many other K-pop acts will be going on a world tour in 2022. SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN are rumored to be going on a world tour soon.

