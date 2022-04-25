ATEEZ's Wooyoung will not be performing in Madrid concert due to back injury

ATEEZ member Wooyoung will be sitting out the group’s ongoing concert, THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END, in Madrid after sustaining a back injury during his performance. Group member and leader, Hongjoong, made the announcement partway through the show, which worried fans.

MyMusicTaste released an official statement regarding Wooyoung's injury and his presence at the second concert in Madrid on April 24, 2022.

MyMusicTaste confirms ATEEZ Wooyoung's absence from second day of concert in Madrid

On April 24, 2022, MyMusicTaste took to Twitter to officially announce that K-pop idol Wooyoung would not be performing in ATEEZ’s second-day concert in Madrid due to a back injury.

It stated:

"As ATEEZ member Wooyoung has been experiencing back pain since yesterday, he won’t be partaking in the FELLOWSHIP event in Madrid happening today, Sunday, April 24 at 5 PM (CEST)."

MyMusicTaste further stated that Wooyoung would be resting in order to recover soon. It asked fans to understand the unfortunate situation and said that it would notify them regarding new updates from the group’s agency.

"Wooyoung is currently taking some rest in order to improve his condition, thus we ask for your understanding and will make sure to notify you in case of any new updates. Thank you."

The two concerts in Madrid are the first and second stops in the European leg of the group’s 2022 world tour.

Fans send recovery wishes to K-pop singer Wooyoung

Upon hearing the sad news, fans of the group, known as ATINYs, took to various social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Wooyoung. They asked the singer to take the time he needed to recover and thanked the other members for their hard work and for putting on a brilliant show.

Meanwhile, the group will be performing its third show on April 30 in London at the OVO Arena Wembley. The group will also be performing an additional show in London on May 1 at the same venue.

The other shows of the tour will be performed at the following cities and venues:

May 4th - Paris/Accor Arena

May 8th - Berlin/Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 9th (additional show) - Berlin/Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 12 - Amsterdam/AFAS LIVE

The date for the last-day concert, which will be held in Warsaw, is yet to be announced by the group’s agency. Additionally, it is unclear whether Wooyoung will be joining the other members for the group’s ongoing world tour. Further details regarding the idol’s health conditions and participation will be announced by KQ Entertainment.

