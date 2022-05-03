 "I will work hard to become a better person": Ex-AB6IX member Lim Young Min issues apology letter after being discharged from military services

Former AB6IX member Kim Young Min penned down an apology letter and updated netizens about his return from mandatory military service one year and six months after leaving the K-pop boy group due to a controversial drunk-driving incident in May, 2020.

In his letter, Lim Young Min spoke about his days in the military and updated fans about his experiences and learnings from being surrounded by good people and mentors. He stated:

“I met good seniors….I will do my best to become a better person every day and greet you with a good image.”

Former AB6IX member Lim Young Min apologizes after military discharge

On May 2, 2022, K-pop idol Lim Young Min was discharged from compulsory military service. The idol issued an official handwritten apology letter the next day and posted it via Brand New Music’s official Twitter account.

At the beginning of his letter, he said:

"Hello, this is Lim Youngmin. One year and six months have passed neither slowly nor quickly, and I was discharged on May 2, 2022."

He continued:

"While serving in the military, I met good seniors, classmates, successors, executives, and other people who all helped me a lot. It was a valuable time to learn many things. I also had a lot of time to reflect on myself during my military service."

The former group member further apologized to everyone for his actions and for hurting those concerned. He said:

"I realized a lot while thinking about how lacking I was and how much damage and wounds my mistake had caused. Once again, I sincerely apologize to those who have been harmed and hurt because of me."

Ex AB6IX member Lim Young Min ended his letter by promising fans to do better in the future. He also thanked them for waiting for his return and stated that he would meet fans sometime soon. He stated:

"I'm sorry. Thank you to those who have been waiting for me. In the future, I will think and act carefully in everything I do. I will do my best to become a better person every day and greet you with a good image. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Lim Young Min was the leader of Brand New Music’s boy group AB6IX. He left the group in June 2020 due to a DUI (driving under the influence) incident. The idol was caught drunk driving in May 2020 by the police and had his license canceled.

Following the incident, Brand New Music announced Young Min’s hiatus from group activities to reflect on his actions and participate in future police investigations. However, the idol withdrew from the group to lessen harm to his group mates. Young Min later enlisted in the military in November 2020.

Edited by Suchitra