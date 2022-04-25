×
#WelcomeBackCHEN trends as EXO’s CHEN is officially discharged from military duties

EXO&#039;s CHEN officially discharged from the military (Image via @wearenoneEXO/Twitter)
EXO's CHEN officially discharged from the military (Image via @wearenoneEXO/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 25, 2022 11:12 AM IST
News

As of April 25, 2022, EXO’s CHEN has been officially discharged from his duties as an active soldier in the South Korean military. The idol enlisted in military service on October 26, 2020. After years of waiting, fans took to Twitter to wish him a warm welcome to his regular citizen life.

K-pop fans trended #WelcomeBackCHEN and #HelloAgainCHEN to express their happiness towards the talented singer returning to normal life.

A few months ago, in January this year, the 29-year-old and his wife welcomed their second child, making headlines across the media. Now, fans can’t stop gushing over the new avatar of the idol.

EXO’s CHEN was officially discharged from the military in April 2022

it’s jongdae’s discharge day here’s a video of Sehun hugging jongdae WELCOME BACK CHEN 🧡#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 #HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHENhttps://t.co/j9f09nUqb3

On Twitter, #HelloAgainCHEN ranked number four in only a couple of hours on the most tweeted hashtag worldwide chart. The 549.9k tweets at the time of writing are proof of the enthusiasm and support EXO’s CHEN is receiving from the K-pop fandom.

CHEN, aka Kim Jong-Dae, is a singer and songwriter of one of the legendary K-pop groups EXO. The 29-year-old enlisted in the military on October 26, 2020, and was officially discharged from his services on April 25, 2022. With the discharge, CHEN has become the fourth member of EXO to have completed his duties as a soldier after Xiumin, Suho, and D.O.

#CHEN is now officially discharged.#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN https://t.co/dVxU05XFS7

After announcing the enlistment date, fans began counting down the days when the idol would return. They filled social media with warm messages for him and nostalgic moments as the date finally arrived. Both hashtags are filled with fanarts, clips from past concerts, and variety show content.

💛Welcome back Jongdae💛#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄#HelloAgainChen#WelcomeBackChen#첸 #CHEN #김종대 #JONGDAE https://t.co/mg00a7s7RU
sehun: actually, jongdae hyung… of course each and every member is a must in exo but i think that jongdae hyung plays the role of middle-person well. i’m very thankful for that. i hope to be with hyung and exo for a long time. ♡#WelcomeBackCHEN#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 https://t.co/8oiHRYvtvU
jongdae truly made april a meaningful month for soondingies. in various waystoday, april becomes a little more special❤️welcome back bby!!#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 #HelloAgainCHEN #WelcomeBackCHEN https://t.co/grd5kFRYYk
I've been waiting for you 😭 welcome back my love ❤️#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 #CHEN #HelloAgainCHEN @weareoneEXO #WelcomeBackCHEN
The wait is over🥳 welcome back Jongdae-yah🥰🦖💕#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 https://t.co/zEHQ2yuYz5
So many dandelions are blooming when you come back, Dae! 🌼 Can't wait to see you & hear your lovely voice 🥺🙏🏼Love youu!!💛#HelloAgainCHEN #WelcomeBackChen#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 https://t.co/JTsBBuJ0Ae
There's no place like home.We love you Jongdae.🥺♥️😭#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN#HelloMyDae #CHEN_Hello #첸 #김종대 #EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO https://t.co/pflLXjuntx

Fans also used the phrase 'OUR VOCAL KING IS BACK' and shared videos of his live performances.

Chen's vocal is another level yesss!OUR KING VOCAL IS BACK#HelloAgainCHEN #WelcomeBackCHENhttps://t.co/mqBKP6OwN1

When EXO's CHEN broke the news of his marriage and announced his non-celebrity wife’s pregnancy on January 13, 2020, most of the fandom sent him wishes, but he was also subjected to criticism. EXO’s CHEN welcomed his first child, a daughter, on April 29 of the same year.

In November last year, the idol’s wife was expecting their second child. They then welcomed their second child in January this year. Fans worldwide trended his name in November once again to celebrate the news of him being a father for the second time.

Now that Jongdae is back I can cry happily listening to HELLO again 💗All I want now is Chen and his family happiness ☺️WE LOVE YOU❤️OUR KING VOCAL IS BACK 🥳#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄@weareoneEXO #CHEN https://t.co/PgsqII5bid
to my dearest chennie, welcome back!! i hope you’re doing well with your little family ^^ i’m looking forward for your upcoming activities 👀 can’t wait for it!#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN#다시_찾아온_종대의_봄 https://t.co/UtJ14gQOws
The most awaited day has come. We missed you so much Jongdae🥺. Congratulations for completing your military enlistment. Now you can spend more time with your family and hopefully with EXO-Ls.#HelloAgainCHEN #WelcomebackChen #EXO @weareoneEXO https://t.co/LCYHoc1efR
With EXO’s CHEN finally returning to his idol life, fans wish him all the time to spend with his family and return to the stage with the members. Meanwhile, Baekhyun and Chanyeol are currently still serving their military duties.

Edited by Suchitra

