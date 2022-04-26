TXT announces 2022 World Tour, sends fans into a frenzy

K-Pop group TXT has announced its upcoming world tour. After much anticipation, the world-famous K-pop boy group finally announced its first-ever 2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: LOVE SICK. The boy band’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, took to social media to announce the exciting news with an intriguing dark poster.

Additionally, the group is gearing up for the release of its fourth mini-album titled minisode 2:Thursday's Child, set to drop on May 9 at 6pm KST. The new album comes nine months after the release of The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape, a repackaged version of their sophomore album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

TXT 2022 world tour dates & more

On April 26, 2022, the K-pop boy group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, took to Twitter to share news of the quintet’s upcoming world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK, which will kickstart in Seoul in July. The agency has currently confirmed a total of nine shows in South Korea and the US.

According to the group’s recently updated new tour page on BIGHIT MUSIC's official website, there is “more to come” with regards to the quintet’s upcoming 2022 world tour. It is, as of now, unclear whether this additional information indicates more dates or venue details.

The current confirmed dates for the group’s forthcoming world tour in July 2022 are as follows:

2 – Seoul, South Korea

3 – Seoul, South Korea

7 – Chicago, US

9 – New York, US

12 – Atlanta, US

14 – Dallas, US

17 – Houston, US

21 – San Francisco, US

23 – Los Angeles, US

Further details regarding concert tickets and venues will be announced by the group’s agency in the coming days. Those interested can keep tabs on BIGHIT MUSIC's official website for the latest updates regarding the group's upcoming concert details.

MOAs react to TXT's 2022 world tour news

Soon after hearing the unexpected news, fans of the group, known as MOA, took to various social media platforms to express their excitement on the quintet’s forthcoming 2022 world tour. They are also requesting the agency to add more tour dates in different cities and countries.

aisa @url0calkpopstan @forevertxt304 @BIGHIT_MUSIC There’s more to come if u look at the bottom LETS HOPE OUR COUNTRIES WILL BE ON IT @forevertxt304 @BIGHIT_MUSIC There’s more to come if u look at the bottom LETS HOPE OUR COUNTRIES WILL BE ON IT https://t.co/6PUXZ0iIMG

Soli ✨ @Solyenta @sorrowfeel @BIGHIT_MUSIC I'm actually pretty sure that europe will be included in the world tour, since other dates are still to be announced (': im hoping after september though @sorrowfeel @BIGHIT_MUSIC I'm actually pretty sure that europe will be included in the world tour, since other dates are still to be announced (': im hoping after september though 😭😭😭

ye0onie @yeo0nie @BIGHIT_MUSIC Please come to Georgia. We have place called “black sea arena”. This place is for concerts! There have been so many famous artists like Jessi J! Please come here and make MOAs happy @BIGHIT_MUSIC Please come to Georgia. We have place called “black sea arena”. This place is for concerts! There have been so many famous artists like Jessi J! Please come here and make MOAs happy ❤️ https://t.co/TA9c2LzSL8

Of course, fans are worried about tickets getting sold out quickly, especially considering the competition will be tough with only a few tour dates added to the list. Nevertheless, MOAs are excited to see the members as it will be their first proper world tour.

