Hawk-eyed fans believe they've deciphered TXT's 'Thursday Child' track list

A still of the K-pop boy group (Image via @TXT_bighit/Twitter)
A still of the K-pop boy group (Image via @TXT_bighit/Twitter)
Modified Apr 23, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Feature

Global K-pop sensation Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT, has finally announced its comeback to the music scene with its upcoming album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Since the tracklist of the album is to be announced on May 1, fans couldn't help but notice certain hints in the backdrop of their album’s concept pictures.

minisode 2: Thursday's Child - Concept Photo 'MESS'💔 bit.ly/36yUEYS#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #minisode2 #Thursdays_Child https://t.co/8w5hm8OYF7

The group’s management team released concept pictures of the band’s MESS version of the album which shows a unique and fresh side of each member. With this intriguing concept, fans somewhat have an idea of what to expect.

In the pictures, there were several stickers and posters with the wording 'Good Boy Gone Bad', and fans were quick enough to believe that it might be a track name in the upcoming album.

So to sum things up quickly:- Good Boy Gone Bad is most likely the Title track- this photoshoot is continuation of YOU version of FREEZE. They got used and thrown away, they feel like a trash and everything they've prepared because of love is now a trash too.

'Good Boy Gone Bad' from TXT's concept pictures appeares everywhere

On April 23, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC took to the group’s official social media accounts to post new concept pictures of Tomorrow X Together’s MESS version of the upcoming album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Styled in chic clothing, the boys flaunted a deep and dark side which hasn’t been seen before by the group.

minisode 2: Thursday's Child - Concept Photo 'MESS' - #연준 (#YEONJUN)💔 bit.ly/36yUEYS#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #minisode2 #Thursdays_Child https://t.co/YQWX84wmbW

Each member was clad in different apparel ranging from denim shirts, black leather jackets, jeans, and boots. For accessories, the boys wore chain necklaces and hip-hop hats.

The backdrop of the concept pictures consisted of the members standing in a dark and messy alleyway with graffiti and posters pasted on the walls and poles.

minisode 2: Thursday's Child - Concept Photo 'MESS' - #태현 (#TAEHYUN)💔 bit.ly/36yUEYS#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #minisode2 #Thursdays_Child https://t.co/2bNtc0gkEA

However, fans of the group, known as MOAs, were excited to see similar stickers pasted in the background of nearly all the concept pictures. They stated that the phrase 'Good Boy Gone Bad' in the MESS concept pictures appeared everywhere inclusive of other wordings such as 'KISS ME', 'KILL ME', 'BROKEN HEART', and 'TEAR'.

Fan reactions

Many fans are focused on deciphering the text on the stickers, and although there are several possible title names for the songs, fans are trying their best to guess which names will match the most when the official list is released.

The #Thursdays_Child is the “good boy gone bad” 👀 the chain is broken, so now the puma is free ⛓💔#MESS_TXT #TXT #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #MESS https://t.co/6AWL3YrvQc
POSSIBLE TRACK LIST (judging by the stickers) : GOOD BOY GONE BAD (probably tt)KISS MEKILL MEBROKEN HEARTTEAR https://t.co/si8hRN9162
GUYS! there has to be a song called ‘good boy gone bad’ right???? https://t.co/0srdzTypKM
“Good boy gone bad” is a recurring phrase found in the ‘MESS’ Concept photos… could it possibly be the name of their title track? Or maybe a hint to the overall vibes of #Thursdays_Child? https://t.co/4GvNpc9bUr
good boy gone bad https://t.co/eJ46BtWYY1
Bighit is straight up telling us "Hey clowns, the title track is Good Boy Gone Bad"😭😭😭 https://t.co/1YY200Z8xe
possible song titles1. Good Boy Gone Bad2. Kiss Me or Kill Me3. Broken Heart4. Tear (?)

Fans are convinced that TXT has “gone bad” for the upcoming comeback. MOAs are speculating that even if it isn’t the exact name of one of the group’s new songs, “Good Boy Gone Bad” at least has to appear as a concept for this new era.

Meanwhile, TXT’s upcoming album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is set to drop on May 9, 2022. The album comes nine months after the group’s last release, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, which is a repackaged version of their sophomore album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

