TXT and Rich The Kid's possible collaboration sends fans into a frenzy

Global K-pop sensation, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), and American rapper, Rich The Kid, might have a big surprise in store for both their fans. K-pop idol and group member, Taehyun took to Weverse and posted a cryptic message during the group’s ongoing “spoiler week” for its upcoming album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

The post included emojis of a money bag and a child. Fans tried to solve the puzzle, and some noted that the emojis could be interpreted as “Rich Kid."

Dimitri Leslie Roger, whose stage name is Rich The Kid, released his debut solo album, The World Is Yours, on March 20, 2018. Signed under Rostrum Records, the American rapper gained popularity and fame in the music industry with his hard-hitting tracks that have topped several Billboard charts.

Rich The Kid released his second studio album, The World Is Yours 2, on March 22, 2019, and his third studio album, Boss Man, on March 13, 2020.

TXT Taehyun's cryptic message excites fans as a collaboration with Rich The Kid might be coming

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Rich The Kid dropped several cryptic hints regarding a possible upcoming collaboration. On April 12, group member Taehyun took to the fan community platform, Weverse to share a spoiler for the group’s upcoming mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

The quintet is currently in the middle of a “spoiler week” for their new album, so they are teasing fans with random spoilers regarding the new record.

In his cryptic post, Taehyun gave a spoiler for the group’s fans, known as MOA, with two emojis, a money bag and a child. His caption revealed that it was a spoiler the for the third track of MOA.

The Weverse post was quickly shared by fans across Twitter, with the Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid quote-tweeting one of the reposts with fire emojis.

As the exciting tweet fueled speculation about a possible collaboration, some eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the bio on Rich The Kid’s official Twitter account had the same money bag and child emojis as K-pop idol Taehyun's Weverse spoiler update. This revelation proved that the emojis were indeed a reference to the rapper’s name.

Prior to his quote-tweet, Rich The Kid also retweeted one of his posts from April 18 saying, "You deserve your flowers" with a rose emoji at the end.

BIGGEST CEO @richthekid YOU DESERVE YOUR FLOWERS YOU DESERVE YOUR FLOWERS 🌹

Since then, fans of TXT have linked the tweet to the group’s teaser video for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which also features a scene of a burning rose.

Twitter reactions

Fans of both the artists have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and are reposting the rose scene from the spoiler video and Rich The Kid's tweet.

Neither of the artists have officially confirmed the collaboration yet. The tracklist for TXT’s upcoming album will be unveiled on May 1, and the album is set to drop on May 9.

The new album comes nine months after the group’s last release, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape, a repackaged version of their sophomore album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

