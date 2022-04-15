Fans trend 'HATE TXT', 'END TXT' after group announces comeback with new album, minisode 2: Thursday Child

TXT, popularly known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, recently announced their comeback to the music industry with their upcoming album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The group has already begun dropping promotional videos and photos of the new album. This has created much anticipation among fans.

Staying true to their unique ideas, the K-pop group has released engaging teasers that have caught the attention of viewers across the globe. Fans have been trending the terms "HATE TXT" and "END TXT" on Twitter to promote the album's three versions, namely HATE, END, and MESS. Indeed, they have discovered a few ingenious promotional ideas and marketing strategies to increase the hype for their favorite band.

Fans trend the group's three album version keywords (Image via Twitter)

TXT trends on Twitter as fans promote the group's upcoming album

While group member Taehyun is excited and ready to spill the beans about the album, Beomgyu is steadily handing out hints. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has officially begun promoting their new album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child with an entire week marked as a “spoiler week”.

Ever since the group announced their comeback, fans have expressed their enthusiasm and are trying their best to promote the group’s new album. They have picked up a few interesting details to help promote the upcoming album, and their idea has paid off. Social media is buzzing with people wondering about the real meaning of the trend and hence researching to find out more.

The quintet’s new mini-album will have three versions, all with exciting titles like HATE, END, and MESS. The titles of the three versions have been cleverly put together with the group's name for the trending terms on social media.

Usually, a trending phrase with the word “hate” might give the wrong impression and lead people to believe that something controversial is happening. Fans of the group or MOA, however, thought ahead and creatively associated the words “hate” and “end” with the group as a type of clickbait.

Netizens also discussed how even people who are not fans of the group might use such terms and unintentionally help.

thursday’s krysten ✘ @TXTUNOFFlClAL can be a nice clickbait like we trend “TXT MESS” “TXT HATE” “TXT END” cause who wouldn’t click on those seeing it trending can be a nice clickbait like we trend “TXT MESS” “TXT HATE” “TXT END” cause who wouldn’t click on those seeing it trending

The quintet will surely gain more attention and popularity due to these eye-catching and intriguing terms. Fans have begun trending "HATE TXT" and "END TXT" on their social media feeds in the hope of driving engagement towards the group’s new album on social media platforms.

While this trend has caused some concern on the internet, it has proved to be a resourceful marketing strategy as it also gave non-fans the opportunity to discuss the trend.

cali ✘ @luvvstubatu IF PEOPLE SEARCHED FOR TXT MESS, TXT HATE, and TXT END, THESE ALBUMS WILL SHOW UP IF PEOPLE SEARCHED FOR TXT MESS, TXT HATE, and TXT END, THESE ALBUMS WILL SHOW UP😎 https://t.co/NnqOsSycS0

priyal✘ @codetyun antis see 'txt hate' 'txt mess' 'txt end' trending > thinking they are joining the hate train > accidentally help us in promoting txt antis see 'txt hate' 'txt mess' 'txt end' trending > thinking they are joining the hate train > accidentally help us in promoting txt

kaoz22 @kaoz22 @chewbycheww @TXT_members @TXT_bighit Im an atiny and I legit opened this scared >__< I was ready to throw hands, I'm glad it's not anything bad, good luck with the comeback @chewbycheww @TXT_members @TXT_bighit Im an atiny and I legit opened this scared >__< I was ready to throw hands, I'm glad it's not anything bad, good luck with the comeback 💪💪💪

priya fish @fishy_midzy txt and moas r hella unproblematic Dude wtf I was so confused why “hate txt” and “end txt” were trending when txt is like the last group to get cancelledtxt and moas r hella unproblematic Dude wtf I was so confused why “hate txt” and “end txt” were trending when txt is like the last group to get cancelled 😭😭 txt and moas r hella unproblematic

When will the new album release?

The group will continue to narrate their story with minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The recently released a promotion schedule showcasing three different concept photos that are yet to be released. We will get MESS on April 23, END on April 25, and HATE on April 27,

The extended track list will be unveiled on May 1 and the alum preview is set to drop on May 2. The official music video teasers will release on May 6 and 8.

