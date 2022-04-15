TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child- Release date, concept photo reveal, and more

On April 15 KST, TXT dropped a promotional schedule for their upcoming album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Staying true to their unique ways, TXT's schedule poster caught the audience’s attention instantly. Scribbles, masking tape, torn pieces of paper, and a handwritten font creatively list what fans can expect in the coming days.

Promotions for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child will begin on April 17 and end on May 10, a day after the album is released. The music video of the title track and the album will be released on May 9, 6.00 pm KST, followed by a comeback show at 8.00 pm KST.

Schedule for TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child out now

TXT’s fandom, MOA, has something to look forward to every few days for the rest of the month. After more than six months of no comeback news, BIGHIT MUSIC finally dropped an official new logo, marking the beginning of the comeback era on April 13.

The promotional schedule for the upcoming mini-album was finally released on April 15. Giving the comeback promotions a new angle, the first few days will focus on a spoiler week. From April 17 to April 23, BIGHIT MUSIC will be releasing spoilers for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

The five-member group will release concept photos for the three versions - MESS, END, and HATE - from April 23 to April 27 KST. Teasers for MESS will be released on April 23, END on April 25, and HATE on April 27.

The next thing up on the promotional schedule is the tracklist. The much-anticipated tracklist will be released on May 1 at midnight KST. TXT is known for their lengthy title tracks, and fans will be looking forward to what surprises await them on the tracklist this time too.

The album preview will be released the next day, May 2, at midnight KST. There will be three music video teasers, and they will be posted three days in a row between May 6 and May 8 at midnight KST yet again.

Finally, the title track music video and the album will be released on May 9 at 6.00 pm KST. The group will be hosting a comeback showcase two hours after its release, at 8.00 pm KST.

The multi-talented group will also be hosting a comeback D+1 Live for fans on May 10 at 8.00 pm KST. Details regarding the livestreams will be posted later.

Edited by Siddharth Satish