TXT’s new album is here: minisode 2 logo teaser released

On April 14, BIGHIT MUSIC released the highly-awaited logo animation of TXT’s new album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. The new release will be the sequel to their 2020 mini-album, minisode 1: Blue Hour, which made waves internationally for its unique concept and the seamless blending of the electronic and rock genres on the title track, Blue Hour.

A few weeks ago, the group’s fandom, MOA, took over Twitter trends to demand a comeback from the agency. Their last Korean release was the repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: Fight of Escape in August 2021. With the news of minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, fans are ecstatic, to say the least.

TXT revealed details on upcoming comeback album titled minisode 2: Thursday’s Child

It's officially comeback season for MOAs. TXT, short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will finally be making their much-anticipated comeback with the album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. With the minisode confirmed as a series, the unique title Thursday's Child has thrown fans off guard.

After months of waiting, TXT unveiled a new thrilling logo, announcing their comeback. Each era of the group is connected to a particular logo style. BIGHIT MUSIC posted a logo animation in dark pink and black shades, with a heart yet again playing the central role and marking the beginning of a new era.

TXT is one of the most prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups that tackles new concepts with each release. The five-member group is known for its extremely long title tracks and distinctive themes, and fans enthusiastically await the upcoming album.

In just four minutes of the teaser drop, N-E-W TXT LOGO and #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER began trending on Twitter. The former is at No. 15 on Worldwide Twitter trends, with 102.8k tweets at the time of writing.

MOAs' excitement for the long-awaited comeback is evident on social media. Many wish to know the connection between Thursday’s Child and the storyline of Blue Hour. Some have already started speculating over the possibilities:

In a livestream, BTS’ RM revealed that TXT’s universe is more complicated than that of BTS. With the webtoon released and the minisode getting a sequel, fans are trying to piece together information from previous releases to find out what new concepts the group will tease in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, TXT’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child will be released on May 9 at 6.00 pm KST.

