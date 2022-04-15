South Korean boy group TXT aka Tomorrow X Together surprised their fans with news of their comeback. The boy group consists of five members, namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. The quintet’s new music comes almost a year after the release of the album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze in May 2021. The repackage album titled The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape was released in August 2021.

BigHit confirmed the comeback news on April 6, 2022. The first teaser for their upcoming mini-album titled minisode 2: Thursday’s Child was released on April 13, 2022. The release for the group’s fourth mini-album is set to take place on May 6, 2022. As TXT gears up for the comeback, let’s take a look at the group’s albums till date in order of their release.

All TXT albums in order of release

1) The Dream Chapter: Star

The Dream Chapter: Star marks TXT’s debut in the K-pop world. The EP was released on March 4, 2019. It featured the lead track Crown. The B-side tracks from the EP like Blue Orangeade, Our Summer, and Cat & Dog were equally popular amongst the fans. The debut album cemented the group’s identity as emerging artists.

2) The Dream Chapter: Magic

TXT released their debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, on October 19, 2019. The album featured the title track 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away). The song sports a nice mix of R&B, acoustic pop, and tropical house. The album chronicles the story of the five boys chasing their dreams.

3) The Dream Chapter: Eternity

The Dream Chapter: Eternity is TXT’s second EP. It featured the lead single Can’t You See Me? The story in this EP follows The Dream Chapter: Eternity. This EP also concludes the Dream Chapter series. It tells the story as the friends finally face reality. The EP was released on May 18, 2020.

4) Minisode 1: Blue Hour

Minisode 1: Blue Hour serves as a "bridge" between the group’s Dream Chapter series and Chaos Chapter series. The third EP contains the lead single Blue Hour. All the members participated in songwriting for all five tracks.

Prepared during the pandemic, the album talks about unforeseen circumstances, the unfamiliarity, and the changes one faces in their lives. Minisode 1: Blue Hour was released on October 26, 2020.

Just three months later, the quintet released their first Japanese studio album Still Dreaming. The album contained the group’s previous release Everlasting Shine, an original Japanese track Force, Japanese versions of the group’s Korean track, and two instrumental tracks as well.

5) The Chaos Chapter: Freeze

The Chaos Chapter: Freeze started a new era in the group’s music. The lead single 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) featuring Seori was an instant hit. The song was co-written by labelmate and BTS member RM. The eight-track album featured genres like pop, rock, punk, alternative, and disco. The album was released on May 31, 2021.

The album was repackaged as The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape. It was released on August 17, 2021. The album contained three new tracks Loser=Lover, MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari), and an emocore version of 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You).

The same year, the five-member group released their first Japanese language EP titled Chaotic Wonderland on November 10. The EP contained four tracks: Japanese versions of 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) ft. Ikuta Lilas and MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari), an original Japanese language track Ito, and their first English language track Magic.

If the group’s releases are anything to go by, then one can safely assume that the group’s upcoming mini-album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child can be another bridge between the group’s next storyline. All things considered, the group will definitely surprise MOAs (their fans) with their new music.

