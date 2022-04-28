Dreamcatcher World Tour 2022: Locations, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher has announced they will be going on a North American tour this coming summer. The group took to social media on April 28 at midnight KST to announce eight dates for their Apocalypse: Save Us world tour.

Beginning on June 28, the group will travel to Chicago, Minneapolis, and other cities in North America before concluding in Los Angeles on July 17. More dates are expected to be added to the itinerary later on.

Tickets for the American leg of the tour will go on sale on April 29 at 8.00 am PST and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Dreamcatcher 2022 tour dates and venues

드림캐쳐 Dreamcatcher @hf_dreamcatcher ] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USA



Ticket Open

22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST)

22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST)

22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST)



[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square

bit.ly/36QjmnE ] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USATicket Open22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST)22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST)22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST)[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square [🌑] 2022 Dreamcatcher(드림캐쳐) World Tour [Apocalypse : Save us] in USA 🎫Ticket Open🎫🔹22.04.29 (FRI) AM 08:00 (PST) 🔹22.04.29 (FRI) AM 11:00 (EST) 🔹22.04.30 (SAT) AM 00:00 (KST)📍[New York] 6/28 Palladium Times Square📎 bit.ly/36QjmnE https://t.co/hfKgqJEGBW

Apocalypse: Save Us will be Dreamcatcher's first solo show in the United States, as well as their second world tour. Fly High, their first-ever world tour, saw the septet perform in cities across Japan, Brazil, and Europe from late 2017 to early 2018.

The group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to complete a tour of major European cities in order to perform their music and interact with international fans. The Fly High World Tour stopped in London, Lisbon, Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, and Paris.

Apocalypse: Save Us tour 2022:

June 28 – Palladium Times Square - New York

July 1 – Santander Arena - Reading

July 3 – Old Forester’s Paris Town Hall - Louisville

July 7 – Radius Chicago - Chicago

July 9 – Skyway Theater - Minneapolis

July 12 – Fillmore Auditorium - Denver

July 14 – The Midway - San Francisco

July 17 – The Wiltern - Los Angeles

More about the Apocalypse: Save Us album

Dreamcatcher released their second full-length Korean album, Apocalypse: Save Us, and their title track, MAISON, on April 12, 2022. The album has become one of their best commercial successes till date.

According to Hanteo Chart, Apocalypse: Save Us sold 85,123 copies in its first week of release (April 12 to April 18), breaking Dreamcatcher's previous first-week sales record of 75,551 set by their 2021 mini-album Summer Holiday.

In 2022, Apocalypse: Save Us became the first K-pop girl group album to debut at number one on the iTunes Top Album Chart in the United States. They are the fifth K-pop girl group to achieve this feat on iTunes. The title track MAISON also earned the group their first-ever music show victory on Show Champion, which was followed by another victory on The Show.

Edited by Siddharth Satish