(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon wants to try roles similar to ‘The Handmaiden’ and ‘Work Later, Drink Now’

In a video call with a fan, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon said she wanted to try “crazy roles” in her career. After much thought, the idol gave examples of The Handmaiden and Work Later, Drink Now as dramas she wanted to try. The answer elicited a mostly positive but surprising response from fans.

The response was majorly for the 2016 movie The Handmaiden. The movie stars Kim Tae-ri and Kim Min-hee in the lead and pursues a romantic, intimate relationship between them.

The Handmaiden and Work Later, Drink Now among the dramas (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon wants to act in

(G)I-DLE recently held a fan video call event as the group made an explosive comeback with I NEVER DIE. During one of the Apple Music fan calls, a fan asked Miyeon, who’s currently an MC on MCountdown, a drama or movie character she would want to try playing. The idol has been a TV host, a variety show cast member, a singer, and an actress.

Miyeon can be seen thinking about naming the projects after finally answering that she would like to try roles such as in “Work Later, Drink Now or The Handmaiden.” Fans were positively surprised at the idol’s choices as The Handmaiden was a challenging role for a K-pop idol to play.

Work Later, Drink Now is a popular slice-of-life comedy about friends who go out drinking after their shifts. The show even received a green signal for season two due to its unexpected success.

Issues shown on "Work Later, Drink Now":

- LGBT

- Discrimination

- Abuse

- Isolation

- Suicide

- Dealing with suicide loss Issues shown on "Work Later, Drink Now":- LGBT- Discrimination- Abuse- Isolation - Suicide- Dealing with suicide loss https://t.co/XbHU446d75

On the other hand, The Handmaiden is a rather interesting movie. From intimate scenes and major plot elements, the 2016 movie is one of the most internationally acclaimed Korean movies.

The (G)I-DLE member played a supporting role in My Bucket List, a romance drama that aired in December last year. She also played the leading role in TVING’s Adult Trainee, which was released a month earlier, in November.

The K-pop industry is seeing a shift in the kind of roles idols can play without jeopardizing their careers with fan backlash. Most recently, SNSD’s Seohyun and U-KISS’ Jun acted in the 18+ Netflix movie Love and Leashes. ACE’s Jun played a character in the BL series Tinted with You while DKZ’s Jaechan played a similar role in the popular series, Semantic Error.

