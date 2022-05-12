Big Planet Made denies reports of (G)I-DLE's ex-member Soojin signing with them

(G)I-DLE’s former member Soojin has not signed with Big Planet Made, stated the agency in response to speculative reports. On May 11, the agency called the reports “without grounds” and stated that they had never even met her.

A few hours ago, a Korean news media outlet reported that the ex-member had signed an exclusive contract with Big Planet Made.

Soojin’s contract with CUBE Entertainment, (G)I-DLE’s agency, was terminated in March 2022 after allegations of school bullying swept the group in February last year. The 24-year-old member made headlines for the first time on May 11 after her contract termination.

Reports of ex-(G)I-DLE member Soojin joining Big Planet Made fake

Big Planet Made, aka BPM Entertainment, refuted an exclusive report stating that Soojin, a former member of the girl group (G)I-DLE, had joined their company. On May 11, a representative from Big Planet Made told South Korean news outlet iMBC,

“We’ve never even met Soojin. The news about her contract signing is groundless.”

The company cleared its stance in just a few hours of the report. Big Planet Made is currently home to VIVIZ, Lee Mu-jin, Huh Gak, Ha Sung-woon, Mighty Mouth, Be’O, and Ren.

Timeline of Soojin’s school bullying allegations

As for Soojin, the singer was embroiled in a school bullying controversy last year. The first allegations against the member sprung up on February 21, 2021.

The victim alleged that the singer bullied them, stole other students’ belongings, smoked cigarettes, engaged in physical violence, and made them an outcast. They also claimed that she bullied actress Seo Shin-ae, who went to the same middle school as her.

A day later, on February 22, 2021, the singer personally addressed the allegations in a handwritten letter. She confirmed that she did smoke, temporarily, and was “strayed” during her childhood. However, she firmly denied physical violence, making others an outcast, stealing things, and being friends with or bullying actress Seo Shin-ae.

On March 4, 2021, CUBE Entertainment announced Soojin’s hiatus and stated that they would take legal action against malicious commentators. After the notice, another netizen claiming to be the singer’s classmate accused her of bullying.

On March 19, 2021, Soojin and CUBE Entertainment both released statements. The former’s was a lengthy statement describing each incident in detail. A week later, actress Seo Shin-ae personally addressed the situation and stated that she was bullied by the now-former (G)I-DLE member through “one-sided insults.”

In August of 2021, CUBE Entertainment announced that Soojin would be leaving the group. They then stated that the singer’s contract was terminated in March 2022.

