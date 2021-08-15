Petition demanding justice for (G)I-DLE’s Soojin receives more than 100,000 signatures

Six months after her bullying controversy, K-Pop star (G) I-DLEE star Soojin has left her band. Cube Entertainment, the agency that handles Soojin's band, made the announcement on August 14.

Following this, fans of Soojin have started a petition on Change.org calling for Soojin's return. The petition starts with "We want out Soojin back."

What does the Petition by Soojin's fans ask for?

The petition read: "She does NOT deserve ANY of this. IF (we didn’t even get an explanation) she made mistakes, kicking her out of (G)I-DLE is NOT a solution! (G)I-DLE is and will forever be 6. BRING SOOJIN BACK, CUBE! GIVE US AN EXPLANATION!! JUSTICE FOR SOOJIN!!"

It further added, "Soojin was FALSELY accused of school bullying (which was YEARS ago) and had a fight with her friend when she was 12. Isn’t it ridiculous to kick somebody out of the group because of that?? We got no explanation, Soojin didn’t even get to speak up about it!! JUSTICE FOR SOOJIN!!"

Cube Entertainment's statement about Soojin leaving (G)I-DLE

On August 14, Cube Entertainment released a statement claiming Soojin would now withdraw from the band and that the agency would do everything it could to support her in the future. The statement read: "As of today, it's been decided Soojin will withdraw from the team."

Cube added further, "In the future, (G)I-DLE will continue their activities in a 5-member system, and we'll continue to support and do our best to help (G)I-DLE show more mature music and performances."

What is Soojin's bullying controversy all about?

(G)I-DLE's former idol had been accused of bullying her classmate Seo Shin-ae. However, she denied all the allegations and Cube Entertainment also updated fans about suing the person who had spread the false accusation. The person was identified as the sister of the victim and claimed that Soojin's actions caused great mental trauma to the victim.

The accuser also said that the victim suffered from Thrombocytopenia (TCP). All of this was denied by Soojin.

While denying the claims, the former band member had said, "Hello. This is Soojin. Firstly, I'd like to convey my apologies to everyone I have concerned due to this issue. I'm going to try to speak from my point of view about the rumors and allegations surrounding me. Points 1 to 6 include my point of view towards the first ever accuser (the Instagram accuser who calls herself the victim's unnie. The alleged victim will henceforth be called 'B.')"

The K-Pop idol then went on to defend herself, citing reasons that proved the first ever accuser on Instagram had not been truthful. However, this was not the only person who had called Soojin out for bullying.

She was accused by another alleged classmate as well. Following the controversy, the former band member had been on hiatus from all activities related to the band until she withdrew from the band.

Edited by Gautham Balaji