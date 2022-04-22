Rookie K-pop group LE SSERAFIM's debut album FEARLESS surpasses 250,000 copies sold during pre-sales

Rookie K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, is proactively establishing themselves in the K-pop music industry with outstanding performances, both on social media and in live venues. Despite not having debuted as of yet, the six-person group has achieved remarkable figures when it comes to their pre-order sales for their debut album, FEARLESS.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #LE_SSERAFIM #FEARLESS @le_sserafim 's debut album, "Fearless," has racked up 270K units with pre-order sales in just seven days! What an achievement from a fresh rookie girl group even ahead of their official start! Congrats, girls! .@le_sserafim's debut album, "Fearless," has racked up 270K units with pre-order sales in just seven days! What an achievement from a fresh rookie girl group even ahead of their official start! Congrats, girls! 🎉 #LE_SSERAFIM #FEARLESS https://t.co/pT2sPLlnhf

The newbie idols sold over 270,000 copies in pre-order sales of their much-anticipated first mini-album. The six-member lineup consists of Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam, and Hong Eunchae. Their admirable achievement comes ahead of their official start as K-pop idols in the industry.

Rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM to debut in May 2022

According to the announcement made by the album distribution company YG PLUS on April 22, the pre-order sales of the rookie K-pop group’s first mini-album, FEARLESS surpassed the 270,000 landmark as of April 20.

The outstanding number of pre-orders was calculated on the basis of sales made in South Korea as well as overseas in one week, starting from April 13.

With LE SSERAFIM garnering a lot of attention on social media, it is only natural that their popularity will be off the charts. Not only do they happen to be the first girl group launched between HYBE and Source Music, but they also post high-quality teaser content frequently for fans. The group's efforts to increase anticipation for their upcoming debut on May 2, 2022, at 6 pm KST, have been hugely successful.

LE SSERAFIM has already cemented its position in the industry, and made a big impact with their unique concept and storytelling abilities. They have released exclusive, high-quality content on their social media platforms such as the LE SSERAFIM 2022 FEARLESS SHOW and the upcoming album trailer, The World Is My Oyster.

The total number of views on both the videos has surpassed the 4 million landmark. Moreover, the concept photo of Vol.1 BLACK PETROL, which was released on April 20, became a trending topic globally on Twitter. Netizens are predicting that the pre-order sales count of FEARLESS will easily exceed 300,000 copies.

Lesserafim_stan @stan_lesserafim

@le_sserafim #LE_SSERAFIM Come to think of it lesserafim will be the first group ever to earn 100k sales and more for the first time in source music, wouldn't this be history ?? Come to think of it lesserafim will be the first group ever to earn 100k sales and more for the first time in source music, wouldn't this be history ??@le_sserafim #LE_SSERAFIM https://t.co/uYu7N0qGwd

LE SSERAFIM is an anagrammatized name for “I’M FEARLESS”, which denotes self-confidence, strength, and composure. The group’s name implies their will to move ahead without bowing to fear and getting swayed by the world’s opinion.

HYBE chairman Bang Shi-hyuk, who helped BTS secure a place on the list of world-class artists, and creative director Kim Seong-hyun, who was managing BTS’s visuals, contributed to the production of the rookie girl group’s debut album.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee