HYBE drops Miyawaki Sakura’s first look as LE SSERAFIM member

Miyawaki Sakura is finally here to take the world by storm. HYBE released the first official look of the former highly-beloved IZ*ONE member as its upcoming girl group, LE SSERAFIM’s, first member. On April 4 KST, a teaser titled SAKURA was released on HYBE’s official channels, marking the beginning of the much-anticipated girl group’s first teaser.

With a rise in K-pop girl groups debuting, the upcoming group from HYBE is gaining a lot of attention. From being the first-ever girl group launched by the K-pop agency behemoth to bagging two of the most popular IZ*ONE members - Sakura and Kim Chae-won, many already believe it to turn out to be monster rookies.

Miyawaki Sakura sheds her former aura and takes bold steps as LE SSERAFIM’s first member

On April 4 KST, LE SSERAFIM released a teaser for the first member reveal, and it turned out to be one of the most talked-about idols.

Miyawaki Sakura shows a bold avatar in the teaser video, while big LED scenes behind her display a row of 'I'm Fearless.' The experienced idol shows fans that she can carry off any outfit - a suit, a dress, and a body-hugging athleisure outfit.

The teaser photos provide a close-up look of Miyawaki Sakura's face, highlighting her double eyelids, plump lips, and overall perfect beauty features. The idol gives off an elegant vibe in a black crop-top and skirt in the second image.

As LE SSERAFIM’s official stage name, 24-year-old Sakura, is an idol with a decade of experience under her belt. She debuted in HKT48, one of the most prominent and influential J-pop groups, in 2011. She then became the lead singer and dancer of the sister girl group AKB48 in 2016.

Sakura participated in Produce 48, a South Korean audition reality show, and debuted as IZ*ONE in 2018. She then took a hiatus from the J-pop group. In May last year, she announced her graduation from HKT48 after IZ*ONE’s disbandment in April.

LE SSERAFIM will be officially debuting under Source Music, but as HYBE acquired the company in 2019, it will ultimately be the latter’s first girl group. Reports of Sakura joining HYBE have been doing the rounds for a year, but HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk only confirmed it officially last month.

With LE SSERAFIM’s debut finally inching closer in May, the ripple effect may make it the most talked-about girl group of 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think would HYBE reveal as the second member of LE SSERAFIM? Kim Chae-won Maybe a new member? 0 votes so far